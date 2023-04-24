The 6-foot-10, 215-pounder has flown a little bit under the portal after announcing his transfer March 28. He averaged 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds with 15 block in 25 games played (six starts) on a 25-10 squad, which reached the NCAA Tournament.

Diarra reached double figures in rebounds in three contests, and had a season-high 11 points against Ole Miss on Jan. 24, 2023. He also had eight points and 12 rebounds in a 85-64 loss vs. Alabama on Jan. 21.

Diarra was a standout at Garden City (Kan.) C.C., and was linked to NC State last year. He was named the 2022 JKCCC co-defensive player of the year after averaging 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, plus 71 blocks in 30 games. He shot 45 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three-point land. JucoRecruiting.com named him the No. 1 junior college player in the country.

Diarra’s freshman year he was named the 2021 Kansas Jayhawk Community player of the year after averaging 8.4 points and 10.2 rebounds, and he had 35 blocks in 20 games played.

Diarra played for Troy (N.Y.) Redemption Christian Academy in high school, and had offers from DePaul, Georgetown, Mississippi State, UCF, New Mexico and Loyola Marymount the first time around.