NC State official visit primer: OLB Eliijah Groves

Jacey Zembal
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson High senior outside linebacker Elijah Groves on June 23-25.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Recent story

May 15, 2023: Junior Elijah Groves brings major upside to OLB

Statistics:

Junior year: He caught nine passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns, and added 41 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score

Recruitment

NC State has zeroed in on Groves ever since Wolfpack defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson offered him May 10. He has never been to NC State before, and has seen Vanderbilt, Memphis, Kentucky and Virginia Tech unofficially.

Groves has offers from NC State, Army, Austin Peay, Ball State, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, Purdue, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, UAB and Virginia Tech. He could decided on his college choice July 1.

Offer date

Highlights

