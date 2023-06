Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Rome (Ga.) High senior nose tackle Justin Terrell on June 23-25.

Terrell originally verbally committed to Wake Forest from Feb. 7, 2023, until April 4. NCSU defensive line coach Charley Wiles has been spearheading the recruitment, and offered him April 5, following his decommitment from the Demon Deacons.

Terrell started off his June at Virginia and was at North Carolina on June 16-18, and also considered Tennessee, but the Volunteers haven't offered yet.

After he decommitted, he added offers from NC State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Wisconsin and Kentucky.