NC State offers touted freshman wide receiver Braylon Clark
CHARLOTTE — NC State rarely offers a player a few games into their freshman season.
The Wolfpack were able to host Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day freshman wide receiver Braylon Clark. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Clark for the NC State vs. Tennessee game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game didn’t go the Wolfpack’s way with a 51-10 loss to the Volunteers, but Clark will remember the experience. NC State offered him a few hours before the game.
