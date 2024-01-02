NC State loses star cornerback Aydan White to transfer portal
NC State senior cornerback Aydan White has been one of the crown jewels of the Wolfpack’s player development program.
White will now take his four years and 44 games played at a new school for his COVID year. White is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the 25th player to depart the Wolfpack.
White was a third-team All-ACC performer this past year. He had 37 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and 10 passes broken up. White and redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle formed one of the top duos in the ACC.
The 6-0, 189-pound White was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022 during his breakout campaign. He has 46 tackles, four interceptions, one sack, four tackles for loss and nine passes broken up in starting 12 of 13 games he played in.
White has eight career interceptions, 101 tackles and 25 passes broken up in starting 28 of 44 games he has played in.
White was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2020 coming out of Arden (N.C.) Christ School. He was the No. 25 overall player in the state of North Carolina, and picked NC State over offers from Wake Forest, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duquesne, East Carolina, Elon, Miami (Ohio) and Wofford.
NC State has landed Maryland cornerback Corey Coley in the portal, and return freshman Brandon Cisse and redshirt sophomore Terrente Hinton, who were backups in their first year in Raleigh.
NC State players who have left the program:
• Michael Allen, running back, sophomore (UNLV)
• C.J. Clark, nose tackle, redshirt junior (Miami, Fla.)
• Lyndon Cooper, center, redshirt sophomore (Pittsburgh)
• Joshua Crabtree, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Micah Crowell, running back, redshirt sophomore
• Jaleel Davis, tackle, redshirt sophomore
• Jackson DeSilva, wide receiver, senior
• Darius Edmundson, safety, senior
• Nate Evans, cornerback, redshirt sophomore
• Jakeen Harris, safety, fifth-year senior (North Carolina)
• Jordan Houston, running back, senior
• Delbert Mimms, running back, redshirt junior
• MJ Morris, quarterback, sophomore (Maryland)
• Cecil Powell, safety, redshirt junior
• Porter Rooks, wide receiver, senior (Eastern Michigan)
• Cedric Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore
• Fred Seabrough, tight end, redshirt sophomore
• Christopher Scott, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Anthony Smith, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
• Collin Smith, kicker, redshirt junior
• Christopher Toudle, tight end, redshirt junior (Western Michigan)
• Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, sophomore (Colorado)
• Daejuan Thompson, outside linebacker, redshirt freshman
• Aydan White, cornerback, senior
• Torren Wright, middle linebacker, redshirt freshman (Temple)
