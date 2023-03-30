NC State linebacker commit Cannon Lewis was able to spend his most extensive time at his future home last week.

Lewis, who was joined by his mother, step-father, his younger brother and a teammate, in making the trip from Ona, W.Va., last Thursday and Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Lewis had unofficially visited NC State three times, and then attended the Texas Tech at NC State game Sept. 17, 2022. He knew where he wanted to attend college and picked the Wolfpack on Oct. 24 over offers from Marshall, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky.