NC State coach Dave Doeren scouts five Wolfpack players on PFF podcast

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren joined Pro Football Focus's (PFF) 2 For 1 Drafts podcast this week. The Wolfpack coach talked about his experience coaching former Pack and current Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill, the strong lineage of defensive line talent at NC State and his thoughts on multiple star players on the roster entering the 2021 season. While talking about this year's team, Doeren answered questions about redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, senior receiver Emeka Emezie, redshirt junior center Grant Gibson, sophomore offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu and graduate transfer (Florida State) defensive lineman Cory Durden. Here is what Doeren had to say about those five Pack players:

NC State head coach Dave Doeren enters his ninth year with the Wolfpack in 2021. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

On Devin Leary

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary averaged 273.8 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per four quarters in four appearances in 2020. (USA Today Sports)

"He was off to a really good start before the injury last season. The first thing he has to do is be out there. From a playing standpoint, once he is out there, is just making quicker decisions. Getting the ball to guys before he has to take hits. That was one thing Ryan Finley did well. He knew where to go with the ball, he got it out quick, and he protected himself because of that. "That’s the biggest thing for quarterbacks, the game starts to slow down. The more they know the offense, the faster they can play. Being with Coach Tim Beck now for a second year is definitely going to help in that way. He’s able to finish Tim’s sentences before he finishes them, so they’re locked in on what’s going on and that will help him play faster."

On Emeka Emezie

Senior receiver Emeka Emezie has led the Wolfpack in receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

"To Emeka’s credit, he’s a very hard worker. He’s consistent. He had a really tough season two seasons ago, and he went to work. He made a commitment to himself. I think he was too hard on himself, maybe had too much pressure on himself. "Last year, I thought he had more fun. He just cut it loose and played. He’s always been a gifted ball catcher, and I think that showed last year. "The 50-50 balls were probably not 50-50 when it came to Emeka, he was making a lot more of those plays than the DBs were or getting a PI out of it if he couldn’t. "He’s driven. He’s a guy that came back for an extra year because there are certain things in his game he wants to be able to showcase to maybe be a draft pick instead of a free agent, so he’s worked really hard this offseason to put himself in a place where that can happen."

On Cory Durden

Graduate transfer Cory Durden produced 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 2019 at Florida State. (Gene Williams / Warchant.com)

"It will be fun to see. I really can’t give you a lot on him because he hasn’t played for us yet. He wasn’t here for spring ball, he got here this summer. "He’s a nice young man, he works really hard, he’s excited about a new opportunity. Things just kind of dried up for him down there, and he wanted a fresh start. He’s taking advantage of it here. "He’s doing a good job in summer workouts, but I haven’t seen him play football in person yet other than against me. We are excited he’s here, and we hope all the things people write about him come true for him here, but I would be talking without the proper information if I said more than that."

On Grant Gibson

Redshirt junior Grant Gibson was named the third-best returning interior offensive lineman in college football earlier this summer by PFF. (AP Images)

"It always starts with the line of scrimmage in our program. That’s where games are won and lost. We look at it inside-out. We’re excited about the fact that we have another great center. "I think Grant did a phenomenal job learning from Garrett Bradbury on how to study the game. He’s a very consistent guy, he’s a tremendous leader, a great communicator, he’s very well-respected by his coaches and teammates, so it’s awesome to have a captain at center on your football team."

On Ikem Ekwonu

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic called sophomore tackle Ikem Ekwonu "the most feared offensive lineman in the ACC" this summer. (NC State)