One of new NC State receivers coach Joker Phillips’ first recruiting calls when taking over the job was to Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High three-star wideout Mehki Wall.

It’s understandable.

Wall is a speedster that broke out as a sophomore at Dudley, traditionally one of the state’s best high school programs. He caught 42 passes for 812 yards, averaging 19.3 yards per reception, and eight touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a TD.

Being a special teams standout was not new for Wall. He returned three punts and a kickoff for scores as a freshman, and in three games this spring for Dudley already has another punt runback to the end zone.

Phillips has made it clear how he sees Wall fitting in for the Wolfpack.

“He wants to build a track team receiving corps,” Wall noted.

Thus far, Phillips has made a positive impression on Wall.