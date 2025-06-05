Wolfpack newsstand — June 5

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: Athlete Efrem White
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: WR Tyran Evans
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: LB Jordan Moreta
The Wolfpack Central — NC State official visit primer: OLB Koby Sarkodie
The Wolfpack Central — Senior DE Julian Walker has unique recruitment
The Wolfpack Central — NC State ready to host CB Jamareis Conyers
The Wolfpack Central — Senior OL Hayden Ainsworth gets complete NC State experience
Raleigh News & Observer —Here’s what should top the Carolina Hurricanes’ summer shopping list
Charlotte Observer — Charlotte well represented as Savannah Bananas bring their fun and games to town
GoPack.com — Kayla Jones Promoted to Director of Player Personnel
GoPack.com — Marie Eline Madsen Tabbed Unanimous All-American
