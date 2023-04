There are certain recruiting milestones that players have along the way, and Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook junior tackle Trent Mitchell has achieved three of them.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Mitchell, who has lost 15 pounds this winter to get lighter on his feet, had his first college offer by Limestone University on Jan. 24, and then his first Division I offer two days later by James Madison.

Mitchell broke through with his first Power Five Conference offer by Maryland on Feb. 14, and that was followed by West Virginia on March 4.