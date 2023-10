Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton junior cornerback Tyler Redmond is methodically seeing the five schools left on his list.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is considering NC State, Central Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State and Texas A&M. He doesn’t have a leader, but he’s been to NC State unofficially four times in the past and is looking at attending the Wolfpack’s home game against Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 4.