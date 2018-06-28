Ticker
football

Junior college defensive end Jacoby Jones loved NCSU official

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Butler Community College rising sophomore defensive end Jacoby Jones officially visited NC State last weekend.

NC State pushed hard for junior college defensive end Jacoby Jones to commit during his official visit last weekend.Jones admittedly did pause a bit to ponder his options, but is planning to resume...

