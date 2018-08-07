NC State fifth-year senior Dexter Wright doesn’t need a reminder of what is at stake this season.

Wright is competing for the free safety position, which is the same position he was in a year ago. Wright won the job but then got hurt against South Carolina in the season opener, missing the next three full games. He returned to action but in a reserve role.

Wright won his job back to start against North Carolina, getting seven tackles in 75 snaps in the win over the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-2, 229-pounder from Wilson, N.C., accumulated 17 tackles and two passes broken up in eight games played.

“It was nice to finally get back in there. The coaches expressed with how they believed in me and wanted me to come back in there and start for the team.

“When you hear the coaches say that, it gives you a lot of confidence and you want to go out there and play as hard as I could for the seniors, and the guys I came in with my freshman year. I think I ended off on a pretty good note.”

Wright wants to not only win the starting job this season, but keep it. He’s competing against junior Tim Kidd-Glass, who ended up earning 10 starts last year.

“This means everything,” Wright said. “It is a chance to solidify my legacy here at NC State. I just want to go out here and have fun and make the most of the season.”

Wright isn’t overly focused on Kidd-Glass, but is more focused on himself and what he can do. Going through a similar battle has him prepared for what lays ahead.

“It is a little bit of deja vu, just making sure that I’m doing everything I can to stay healthy and take care of my body,” Wright said. “I’m just focusing on one play at a time and the plays that I am supposed to make.”

Another change for Wright is having his third safeties coach over the last three years. He had Clayton White his first three years, then Aaron Henry last year and now Ted Roof, who is also co-defensive coordinator. Roof has Wright focused on lowering his pad level during fall camp.

“Coach Roof is a great guy,” Wright said. “Much like Coach [Aaron] Henry, he’s honest with us and is very patient. He tells us exactly what we need to hear, whether it is good or bad, and lets us know what we need to work on.

“He tries his best to put us in good position to make the plays we are supposed to make, and even the plays we aren’t supposed to make. He had done a great job since he has been here with us.”

Wright was able to complete his internship at The Bair Foundation, and earn his degree in July. His next academic goal is to get his master’s at some point. Whenever his football career runs its course, he knows exactly what he wants to do.

“I want to go into the adoption agency or adoption field, that is where The Bair Foundation focuses on,” Wright said. “I felt by working with them this summer, it had a big impact on the kids. That is really something I’d like to do.”

Wright arrived at that conclusion because he was adopted himself as a baby. His parents told him when he was around 12 or 13, but he has never felt the need to figure out who his biological parents are. He knows that walking with his family on Senior Day will be an emotional experience in November.

“That had a huge impact on that and I want to focus on that route,” Wright said. “With social work, there is an unlimited amount of things you can do, but that definitely is what motivated me to pursue that course.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up my whole life with the parents I have now. I am really grateful for that.

“I’ve had a great life. I know who my parents are, the ones who have taken care of me since I was a baby. That is all that I’m worried about.”