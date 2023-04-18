Middlebrooks averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game at Clemson, while backing up P.J. Hall at center. He did start seven games for the Tigers. The 6-foot-10, 230-pounder will be in a center rotation with NC State’s D.J. Burns , and he has two years of eligibility remaining.

NC State hosted Clemson center transfer Ben Middlebrooks last weekend, and he has picked the Wolfpack on Tuesday.

Middlebrooks showcased what he could do in three Clemson wins last year against NC State. He also has current NCSU assistant coach Kareem Richardson during his freshman year with the Tigers.

Middlebrooks had 10 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes in the 78-64 CU win Dec. 30. He wasn’t a big factor in eight minutes in the second meeting, getting four points, three rebounds and foul fouls. However, in the ACC Tournament win, he played 22 minutes and had eight points and five rebounds.

Middlebrooks was a solid three-star prospect coming out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Westminster Academy. He picked Clemson over offers from Auburn, Dayton, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi, Notre Dame, South Florida, Stetson, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. His older sister had played tennis for the Tigers.

The Wolfpack have possibly two scholarships remaining to use this spring/summer. Middlebrooks joins Butler sophomore shooting guard Jayden Taylor and Arizona State combo guard DJ Horne in transferring to NC State this spring.