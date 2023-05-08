BERMUDA RUN — The class of 2026 took center stage Saturday at the Battle For Carolina.

Some of the notable performances:

• Team Curry 15s forward Elhadji Diallo had 13 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks and made the game-winner in overtime against Team Eat.

• Team Curry 15s point guard Chaise Smith had his floater game going and finished at the rim for 24 points and three assists in the win. Charleston just offered him. Teammate Kobe Edwards showed his quick hands and nifty ability to finish, and he has offers from Charleston and East Carolina.

• Garner Road 15s guard Rassell Young shot the lights out and hit eight three-pointers in two games Saturday. Teammate Tyson Thompson is starting to hit his stride and showed a nifty hook shot in the lane.

• Team Eat 15s guards Alex White had 24 points and Tarris Bouie flashed serious down the road potential in the loss to Team Curry 15s.