Jordan Shipp was able to mix in some pleasure and the business of football recruiting during his official visit to NC State this past weekend.

Shipp has unofficially visited NC State on a steady basis over the last two years, and was offered Jan. 25, 2022. Shipp was joined by his mother, younger brother and a cousin on the official visit.

What he was able to glean from his official visit is how the new offense will work under offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who also coaches the tight ends and wide receivers.