Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 89-68 loss to Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday.

-Syracuse's red-hot perimeter shooting. Was it a product of poor defense or running into a team at the wrong time?

-The Pack is likely out of NCAA Tournament contention. Would it accept a bid to the NIT? Should it?

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

