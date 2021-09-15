Wolfpacker Podcast: Payton Wilson injury and Furman Preview
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:
-Reactions to linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan being ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.
-Have your expectations for NC State this season changed based on Week 2?
-Previewing the Wolfpack's next opponent: Furman.
-AND much more!
