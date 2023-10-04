Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 4
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State QB MJ Morris excited by new opportunity
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State's Payton Wilson named Butkus LB of month
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State DC Tony Gibson proud of how defense has responded
The Wolfpack Central — The review: NC State's offense comes apart
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State QB coach Kurt Roper expects MJ Morris to provide lift
Charlotte Observer — NCHSAA commissioner fears ‘wild, wild West’ in high school sports under new state law
Charlotte Observer — Canes’ Dundon on MLB effort in NC: ‘Instead of us guessing, we’re going to go find out.’
Charlotte Observer — Exclusive: Former NC State star Tommy Burleson on 1974 title, terrifying Olympic ordeal
GoPack.com — Wilson Named Butkus National Linebacker of the Month
GoPack.com — Fishback, Arens, Leoniak, and Woods Named September Heart of the Pack Winners
GoPack.com — Pack Heads South For Week Three of ACC Play
Technician — Queen of the Court: Kristen’s McDaniel’s journey to stardom in Raleigh
Technician — NC State football looks to rebound against Marshall
