Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State has too many obstacles to overcome
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren frustrated with missed chances
The Wolfpack Central — Final: No. 18 Syracuse 24, No. 15 NC State 9
The Wolfpack Central — NC State quarterback Devin Leary done for the season
Raleigh News & Observer —Three things for NC State football to consider following its 24-9 loss to Syracuse
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State, without QB Devin Leary, sputters on offense, spoiling solid defensive outing
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State QB Devin Leary out for season. ACC preseason player of year will have surgery
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs. Syracuse report card: D stands for Doeren after disappointing loss
Fayetteville Observer — NC State can't overcome missed opportunities in loss to Syracuse
Fayetteville Observer — ACC football power rankings: Should it be Clemson or Syracuse?
Fayetteville Observer — NC State football readies for life without Devin Leary
Fayetteville Observer — NC State QB Jack Chambers on Syracuse game
Fayetteville Observer — NC State QB Devin Leary will miss the rest of this season
GoPack.com — Pack Rallies for 3-3 Draw Against Miami
GoPack.com — No. 15 NC State falls on the road to No. 18 Syracuse, 24-9
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweeps Volunteers in Weekend Dual
GoPack.com — Pack Rifle Falls at No. 3 Kentucky
Technician — Electric 3-3 draw against Miami ends in disappointment for NC State women’s soccer
Technician — Defense, penalties, ground game rule the day in NC State’s loss to Syracuse
Technician — NC State football’s offense stutters, falls to 5-2
Technician — Goebel shines as NC State rifle falls to No. 3 Kentucky in season-opener
Technician — More tests shut Leary down, Chambers expected to take over
Technician — NC State swim & dive crush Volunteers in first meet of regular season
