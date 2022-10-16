News More News
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State has too many obstacles to overcome

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren frustrated with missed chances

The Wolfpack Central — Final: No. 18 Syracuse 24, No. 15 NC State 9

The Wolfpack Central — NC State quarterback Devin Leary done for the season

Raleigh News & Observer —Three things for NC State football to consider following its 24-9 loss to Syracuse

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State, without QB Devin Leary, sputters on offense, spoiling solid defensive outing

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State QB Devin Leary out for season. ACC preseason player of year will have surgery

Fayetteville Observer — NC State football vs. Syracuse report card: D stands for Doeren after disappointing loss

Fayetteville Observer — NC State can't overcome missed opportunities in loss to Syracuse

Fayetteville Observer — ACC football power rankings: Should it be Clemson or Syracuse?

Fayetteville Observer — NC State football readies for life without Devin Leary

Fayetteville Observer — NC State QB Jack Chambers on Syracuse game

Fayetteville Observer — NC State QB Devin Leary will miss the rest of this season

GoPack.com — Pack Rallies for 3-3 Draw Against Miami

GoPack.com — No. 15 NC State falls on the road to No. 18 Syracuse, 24-9

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweeps Volunteers in Weekend Dual

GoPack.com — Pack Rifle Falls at No. 3 Kentucky

Technician — Electric 3-3 draw against Miami ends in disappointment for NC State women’s soccer

Technician — Defense, penalties, ground game rule the day in NC State’s loss to Syracuse

Technician — NC State football’s offense stutters, falls to 5-2

Technician — Goebel shines as NC State rifle falls to No. 3 Kentucky in season-opener

Technician — More tests shut Leary down, Chambers expected to take over

Technician — NC State swim & dive crush Volunteers in first meet of regular season

