Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 15
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State ready for some 'soul searching' after loss to Duke
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren frustrated by tough loss
The Wolfpack Central — Video: Quarterback MJ Morris aims for NC State to turn around
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State OLB Payton Wilson apologizes to fans
The Wolfpack Central — Final: No. 17 Duke 24, NC State 3
The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at Duke
Devils Illustrated — Duke leans on dominant defense
Devils Illustrated — Duke slows down Wolfpack
Raleigh News & Observer —See photos of Duke football’s victory over N.C. State in Durham
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football player honored for volunteer, fundraising work with Gigi’s Playhouse
Charlotte Observer — Duke football relies on run game, defense in 24-3 win over NC State, stays perfect in ACC
Charlotte Observer — NC State’s football season officially enters danger zone during listless loss at Duke
Charlotte Observer — Few things go right in NC State loss at No. 17 Duke: ‘Just wasn’t good enough’
Charlotte Observer — Why Duke’s win over NC State displayed resiliency capable of taking the Blue Devils far
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Drop Contest at Duke
Technician — NC State men’s soccer battles, falls 2-1 at No. 15 Duke
Technician — NC State baseball sweeps doubleheader exhibition against Duke
