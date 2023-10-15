News More News
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 15

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State ready for some 'soul searching' after loss to Duke

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren frustrated by tough loss

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Quarterback MJ Morris aims for NC State to turn around

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State OLB Payton Wilson apologizes to fans

The Wolfpack Central — Final: No. 17 Duke 24, NC State 3

The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: NC State at Duke

Devils Illustrated — Duke leans on dominant defense

Devils Illustrated — Duke slows down Wolfpack

Raleigh News & Observer —See photos of Duke football’s victory over N.C. State in Durham

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football player honored for volunteer, fundraising work with Gigi’s Playhouse

Charlotte Observer — Duke football relies on run game, defense in 24-3 win over NC State, stays perfect in ACC

Charlotte Observer — NC State’s football season officially enters danger zone during listless loss at Duke

Charlotte Observer — Few things go right in NC State loss at No. 17 Duke: ‘Just wasn’t good enough’

Charlotte Observer — Why Duke’s win over NC State displayed resiliency capable of taking the Blue Devils far

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Drop Contest at Duke

Technician — NC State men’s soccer battles, falls 2-1 at No. 15 Duke

Technician — NC State baseball sweeps doubleheader exhibition against Duke

Twitter posts of the day

Videos of the day

