Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 26
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State ends regular season on 5-game winning streak
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren proud of team dismantling UNC
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State QB Brennan Armstrong has remarkable turn-around
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State OLB Payton Wilson goes out winner in last home game
The Wolfpack Central — Final: No. 22 NC State 39, North Carolina 20
The Wolfpack Central — The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: North Carolina at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Brigham Young rains down 3-pointers to rally past NC State
Tar Heel Illustrated — AJ: Unprepared Heels Put Forth 'Embarrassing' Performance
Tar Heel Illustrated — Tidbits: Heels Lose to Wolfpack
Tar Heel Illustrated — Brown Reiterates He Will Return Next Season
Tar Heel Illustrated — THI TV: 3 Things From Carolina's 39-20 Loss at NC State
Tar Heel Illustrated — 5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss at State
Tar Heel Illustrated — THI TV: Locker Room Report | NC State Defeats UNC 39-20
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State Coach Dave Doeren Unloads NSFW Rant on ‘Pieces of S---’ UNC
Raleigh News & Observer —Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 10 NC State topples No. 3 Colorado
Raleigh News & Observer — Photos: NC State football dominates UNC in season finale
Charlotte Observer — NC State linebacker Payton Wilson deals one final rivalry blow as Wolfpack thumps UNC
Charlotte Observer — New AP Top 25 college football poll. N.C. State makes season debut. Top five shuffles
Charlotte Observer — NC State beats UNC on senior day to extend winning streak: ‘This is all culture right here’
Charlotte Observer — ‘A bummer the way it ended’: UNC coach Mack Brown, QB Drake Maye respond to loss to Pack
Charlotte Observer — Three takeaways from N.C. State’s emphatic, 39-20, college football win over North Carolina
Fayetteville Observer — Observations from NC State football's win vs. UNC
GoPack.com — No. 22 Wolfpack Remains Hot in 39-20 Victory over UNC
GoPack.com — No. 10 Pack Beats No. 3 Colorado for Second Top-Five Win of Season
GoPack.com — Red-Hot Second Half from BYU Dooms Pack
Technician — No. 10 Wolfpack women’s basketball finishes out 2023 Paradise Jam 3-0
Technician — No. 22 NC State football shreds UNC-Chapel Hill 39-20 on senior night
Technician — NC State men’s basketball takes first loss of season in Vegas Showdown
