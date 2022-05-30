Wolfpack newsstand — May 30
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Video: Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game (part II)
Raleigh News & Observer —After winning ACC title, UNC baseball will serve as regional host for NCAA tournament
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State baseball returns to NCAA tournament. Where will Wolfpack play next weekend?
Raleigh News & Observer —UNC baseball beats NC State, 9-5, to win ACC baseball tournament championship
Raleigh News & Observer —Huge decision for N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith looms after Charlotte Hornets workout
Raleigh News & Observer —Photos from UNC's victory in ACC baseball championship
Fayetteville Observer — ACC champ UNC baseball receives national seed, will host NCAA regional
Fayetteville Observer — UNC’s Vance Honeycutt ‘in a zone’ right on time for NCAA Tournament
Fayetteville Observer — Can NC State baseball shrug off another ACC title loss?
Fayetteville Observer — Here's how UNC baseball toppled rival NC State to win ACC Tournament
Fayetteville Observer — How NC State baseball fizzled vs. UNC in ACC Tournament title game
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls In ACC Championship Game
GoPack.com — Seven Earn Spots at National Championships on Final Day of NCAA East Regional
Technician — UNC pounces on NC State early, Pack drops second straight ACC Baseball Championship
