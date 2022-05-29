 The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Wolfpack newsstand — May 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State advances to play UNC in ACC title game

The Wolfpack Central — NC State doubles team wins national title

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State and UNC will meet in ACC baseball championship game on Sunday in Charlotte

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State baseball beats Pittsburgh. Wolfpack will face UNC in ACC championship game

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State tennis doubles team wins NCAA national championship, first in school history

Fayetteville Observer — How to watch NC State vs. UNC baseball in ACC Tournament title game

Fayetteville Observer — NC State baseball will face UNC in ACC title game after win over Pitt

GoPack.com — White Breaks NCAA Freshman Home Run Record As #Pack9 Defeats Pitt In ACC Championship Semifinal

GoPack.com — National Champs! Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller Win NCAA Doubles Title

GoPack.com — Seven Earn Spots at National Championships on Final Day of NCAA East Regional

GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

Technician — NC State baseball tops Pitt in ACC semifinal, sets up matchup with UNC for title

Technician — Daniel and Miller put finishing touches on sensational season with doubles national championship win

Technician — Rencheli carves out historic run and Daniel caps off career in NCAA Singles Championships

Twitter posts of the day

Videos of the day

