Published May 12, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — May 12
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Class of 2027 features 8 from North Carolina

The Wolfpack Central — What to expect from Florida State PF transfer Jerry Deng

The Wolfpack Central — Wake Forest OLB Bailey Benson transferring to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State gets commitment from versatile transfer Ian Flynt

Raleigh News & Observer — Steve Wiseman named sports editor of N&O, Herald-Sun

Raleigh News & Observer —Why North Carolina, NC State could be teams to watch in the NCAA tournament

Charlotte Observer — At ACC meetings this week, what’s on the agenda? Normalcy, for one thing

Charlotte Observer — Will Charlotte Hornets land No. 1 overall pick, Flagg? Check their history

Technician — No. 11 NC State women’s tennis falls to No. 5 UNC-Chapel Hill in NCAA Sweet 16

Technician — Explosive ninth inning propels No. 16 NC State baseball past No. 4 UNC-Chapel Hill

GoPack.com — Wargo-Kearney Announces the Addition of Three Student-Athletes

GoPack.com — Series Finale between NC State and UNC Canceled

GoPack.com — Pack Begins Play Monday at NCAA Urbana Regional

GoPack.com — Pack Men’s Tennis Concludes Season in NCAA Super Regional

Social media posts

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social