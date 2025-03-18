Wolfpack newsstand — March 18

Published Mar 18, 2025
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Junior Ki'anthony Cotton brings competitive fire, versatility

The Wolfpack Central — NC State center position showed progress

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State coach Wes Moore breaks down NCAA Tournament bid

The Wolfpack Central — Ex-NC State reserve OL Patrick Matan in transfer portal

Raleigh News & Observer —NCAA women’s basketball tournament starts this week. Here’s your guide to the games

Greensboro News-Record — ACC Primer: Four from the league head into NCAA Tournament play

Technician — NC State women’s basketball’s path back to the Final Four

Technician — NC State wrestling NCAA Tournament preview

Technician — Breaking down NC State baseball’s starting pitching rotation

Technician — ACC settlement, new distribution model poses challenge for NC State athletics

GoPack.com — NC State Baseball to Play in Cannon Baller College Series; Takes on Davidson in Kannapolis

