Wolfpack newsstand — June 9
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State uses huge second inning to earn 18-1 win over Georgia in Athens Super Regional
Fayetteville Observer — NC State vs Georgia prediction for NCAA baseball super regional Game 2
Fayetteville Observer — Georgia baseball throttled by N.C. State in Super Regional game one
Technician — NC State baseball’s aggressive batting has it one win away from College World Series
GoPack.com — Record-Breaking Second Inning Powers #Pack9 to Super Regional Victory at No. 7 Georgia
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Closeouts Outdoor Championships With Two All-American Finishes
Twitter posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE