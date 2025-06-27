Published Jun 27, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — June 27
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Deeper look at NC State center Ven-Allen Lubin, but with a twist

The Wolfpack Central — Senior WR Jaire Richburg felt appreciated by NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Jaire Richburg

The Wolfpack Central — Senior WR Jaire Richburg stays home with NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitment analysis: OL Landry Brede

The Wolfpack Central — Senior OL Landry Brede valued relationships built at NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —Why one NBA scout questions Charlotte Hornets’ first-round draft strategy

Charlotte Observer — ‘We’re open to everything.’ Hurricanes go into NHL draft with eyes wide open

Winston-Salem Journal — Jaire Richburg, a wide receiver at East Forsyth, announces he will play college football at N.C. State

Winston-Salem Journal — NC State's Chris Washburn, once a promising NBA draft pick, writes book about addiction, redemption

GoPack.com — Three Sign with the Pack for the 2026 Season

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Posts Fifth-Straight Top-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup Finish

Social media posts

Videos of the day

