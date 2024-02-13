Advertisement
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 13

Jacey Zembal
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State remains in great shape with WR Arrion Concepcion

The Wolfpack Central — ACC Spotlight: Grading the 2024 class

Charlotte Observer — Here are pairings for the NC Independent Schools state basketball tournaments

GoPack.com — #3 Pack Breezes by Pitt in 83-47 Road Win

GoPack.com — Gymnastics Posts Season-High 196.725, Tops Tar Heels in Reynolds

GoPack.com — Inscoe’s Career Day Pushes Pack Past St. John’s

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls 4-1 to Michigan in Semifinals of ITA Indoor Championships

Technician — Mid-season awards: NC State women’s basketball

Technician — Midseason awards: NC State men’s basketball

Technician — NC State women’s basketball smothers Pitt 83-47 on the road

Technician — NC State softball defeats St. John’s in strong offensive showing

Technician — NC State track and field shines in four-meet weekend

