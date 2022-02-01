 The various news items and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 1

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Rivals250 OL Sam Pendleton breaks down his top five

The Wolfpack Central — NC State moving up on junior Jamaal Jarrett's list

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football schedule is released

The Wolfpack Central — Junior WR Micah Mays happy with NC State offer

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Kevin Keatts discusses Seabron, health of Gantt

The Wolfpack Central — Eighth-grader Latrell Allmond emerging on varsity level

Raleigh News & Observer —Where did all the hype go? Why ACC basketball this season has the feel of a mid-major

Raleigh News & Observer —ACC football schedule is out. What 2022 season will look like for NC State, UNC, Duke

Raleigh News & Observer —What Kevin Keatts wants to see from Dereon Seabron in final stretch for NC State

Raleigh News & Observer —Kai Crutchfield comes up clutch for NC State women’s basketball in win over rival UNC

Fayetteville Observer — NC State's 2022 football schedule released

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Football Unveils 2022 Schedule

GoPack.com — #3 Wolfpack Makes Trip to #20 Notre Dame Tuesday

GoPack.com — Sam Highfill Collects Third Preseason All-America Honor Ahead Of 2022 Season

GoPack.com — NC State Volleyball Adds Two to Coaching Staff

GoPack.com — Linda Hamilton Named To National Soccer Hall of Fame

Technician — NFL Pack Pros: B.J. Hill, Germaine Pratt headed to Super Bowl

Technician — NC State football ‘22 schedule: Texas Tech, Clemson matchups to set early tone for season

Technician — Report card: Dishing out midseason grades for Pack men’s basketball

