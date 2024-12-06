Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 6

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 18: Wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann
The Wolfpack Central — Senior breakout star WR Teddy Hoffmann flips from FAU to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State flips senior WR Teddy Hoffmann, a former FAU commit
The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Keshawn Stancil has break-out junior year
The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State WR signee Je'rel Bolder keeps improving
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State women survive Ole Miss. Three takeaways from ACC-SEC Challenge matchup
Charlotte Observer — High school football gameday: Your guide to the Friday’s NCHSAA quarterfinals
Greensboro News-Record — Duke, Clemson wins save ACC's dignity in SEC challenge
Technician — NC State women’s basketball holds on to beat No. 18 Ole Miss 68-61
GoPack.com — Pack Opens ACC Play by Welcoming FSU Saturday to the Lenovo Center
GoPack.com — Pack Pulls Out Ranked Win Over No. 18 Ole Miss in SEC/ACC Challenge
