Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 6
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

The Wolfpack Central — Letter of intent No. 18: Wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann

The Wolfpack Central — Senior breakout star WR Teddy Hoffmann flips from FAU to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State flips senior WR Teddy Hoffmann, a former FAU commit

The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Keshawn Stancil has break-out junior year

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State WR signee Je'rel Bolder keeps improving

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State women survive Ole Miss. Three takeaways from ACC-SEC Challenge matchup

Charlotte Observer — High school football gameday: Your guide to the Friday’s NCHSAA quarterfinals

Greensboro News-Record — Duke, Clemson wins save ACC's dignity in SEC challenge

Technician — NC State women’s basketball holds on to beat No. 18 Ole Miss 68-61

GoPack.com — Pack Opens ACC Play by Welcoming FSU Saturday to the Lenovo Center

GoPack.com — Pack Pulls Out Ranked Win Over No. 18 Ole Miss in SEC/ACC Challenge

