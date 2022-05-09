Wing Sir Mohammed has breakout sophomore year
BERMUDA RUN — Sophomore wing Sir Mohammed has enjoyed a breakout year between playing at Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park and this spring with Team Curry 16s.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has climbed up to No. 64 overall in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com. Both High Point and Appalachian State have offered him scholarships.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news