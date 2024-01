STEM — Southern Durham (N.C.) High junior wing Jackson Keith is back healthy again and putting himself to be a priority recruit for colleges.

Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-6, 210-pounder at No. 53 overall in the class of 2025, and he’s up to at least 22 offers. NC State is locked in hoping to land Keith, and he came to the North Carolina at NC State game Jan. 10. He’s been to the last three rivalry games — two at NC State and one at UNC — over the last two years.

The Wolfpack offered Keith on Feb. 19, 2023.