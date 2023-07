BERMUDA RUN — NC State made sure to watch Southern Durham (N.C.) High junior wing Jackson Keith wherever he played.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Keith played at the prestigious Pangos Camp in Las Vegas, Nev., the NCHSAA-sanctioned event in mid-June in Bermuda Run, N.C., and this past week at the adidas 3SSB event in Rock Hill, S.C.