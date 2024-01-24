Rogers wasn’t too shabby himself, catching seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Grimes and Rogers were the toast of the 2021 season in the Triangle. Grimes caught 87 passes for 1,594 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Rogers had 70 catches for 1,432 yards and 22 scores.

Rogers was a year younger and attended Rolesville (N.C.) High, and Grimes attended Raleigh Millbrook, and the two squads clashed twice in 2021. Grimes the senior at the time, saw his prep career come to an end in a thrilling 53-45 loss against Rolesville in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Grimes caught 12 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns.

Local wide receivers Noah Rogers and Wesley Grimes have joined forces for the first time since middle school.

Both were ranked in the Rivals250 in their respective classes with Grimes No. 223 nationally in the class of 2022, and Rogers was No. 134 in the country in the class of 2023. Grimes picked Wake Forest over NC State and others and played for the Demon Deacons two years, and Rogers selected Ohio State over the Wolfpack and went for one year.

The NCAA transfer portal has reunited the local stars at NC State.

“It’s kind of crazy and kind of surreal,” Grimes said. “We haven’t been on the same team since Pop Warner when we were in the sixth, seventh grade.”

Rogers’ timeline was a little different than Grimes as he remained with Ohio State until after the Buckeyes’ lost 14-3 to Missouri on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl.

“They were one game away from making it to the ACC Championship,” Rogers said. “Coming in, I know I can contribute to the team and be a part of something special. I’m really excited.

“The goals this year is to win the ACC Championship and break some records.”

Grimes caught 24 passes for 372 yards and five touchdowns in two years at Wake Forest, and Rogers played in four games and redshirted at Ohio State. Rogers said he doesn’t regret his original choice of the Buckeyes.

“I have a lot of love for Ohio State and the guys up there,” Rogers said. “I learned a lot on and off the field. I’m very thankful for that. They’ve helped me become a better player and better man.”

The impact of freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion paid off in numerous ways. He caught 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 scores, and rushed 41 times for 320 yards.

“With KC setting the tone last season, we have to build from that,” Rogers said. “We need to come together as a group and keep working.”

Grimes and Rogers were coached by Trevor Thomas, the father of past NCSU players Thayer Thomas and Drake Thomas, and current freshman quarterback Lex Thomas.

“I’ve been super close to the whole Thomas family growing up,” Grimes said. “Coach Thomas is like a father figure for me. He’s always been there when I had questions. Drake and Thayer were always there when I had questions about NC State. They’ve been great role models for me.”