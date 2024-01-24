Wide receivers, friends Wesley Grimes, Noah Rogers on same side now
Local wide receivers Noah Rogers and Wesley Grimes have joined forces for the first time since middle school.
Rogers was a year younger and attended Rolesville (N.C.) High, and Grimes attended Raleigh Millbrook, and the two squads clashed twice in 2021. Grimes the senior at the time, saw his prep career come to an end in a thrilling 53-45 loss against Rolesville in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Grimes caught 12 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns.
Rogers wasn’t too shabby himself, catching seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Grimes and Rogers were the toast of the 2021 season in the Triangle. Grimes caught 87 passes for 1,594 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Rogers had 70 catches for 1,432 yards and 22 scores.
Both were ranked in the Rivals250 in their respective classes with Grimes No. 223 nationally in the class of 2022, and Rogers was No. 134 in the country in the class of 2023. Grimes picked Wake Forest over NC State and others and played for the Demon Deacons two years, and Rogers selected Ohio State over the Wolfpack and went for one year.
The NCAA transfer portal has reunited the local stars at NC State.
“It’s kind of crazy and kind of surreal,” Grimes said. “We haven’t been on the same team since Pop Warner when we were in the sixth, seventh grade.”
Rogers’ timeline was a little different than Grimes as he remained with Ohio State until after the Buckeyes’ lost 14-3 to Missouri on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl.
“They were one game away from making it to the ACC Championship,” Rogers said. “Coming in, I know I can contribute to the team and be a part of something special. I’m really excited.
“The goals this year is to win the ACC Championship and break some records.”
Grimes caught 24 passes for 372 yards and five touchdowns in two years at Wake Forest, and Rogers played in four games and redshirted at Ohio State. Rogers said he doesn’t regret his original choice of the Buckeyes.
“I have a lot of love for Ohio State and the guys up there,” Rogers said. “I learned a lot on and off the field. I’m very thankful for that. They’ve helped me become a better player and better man.”
The impact of freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion paid off in numerous ways. He caught 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 scores, and rushed 41 times for 320 yards.
“With KC setting the tone last season, we have to build from that,” Rogers said. “We need to come together as a group and keep working.”
Grimes and Rogers were coached by Trevor Thomas, the father of past NCSU players Thayer Thomas and Drake Thomas, and current freshman quarterback Lex Thomas.
“I’ve been super close to the whole Thomas family growing up,” Grimes said. “Coach Thomas is like a father figure for me. He’s always been there when I had questions. Drake and Thayer were always there when I had questions about NC State. They’ve been great role models for me.”
Grimes didn’t waste much time in committing to NC State a few days after entering the portal on Dec. 8. He didn’t visit other schools, and really didn’t have much of an unofficial visit to the Wolfpack because he knew the program so well. He stopped by to meet the coaches and later told them he was coming.
“I felt there was a bubble in here, the city, and it’s where I’m from, and there is a little more stuff to do,” Grimes said. “It’s been really good to see family and friends. NC State community has been very welcoming and have shown me nothing but love. I’m happy to be back.”
Grimes was part of the first wave of commits, and now he’s seen Rogers and Coastal Carolina senior quarterback Grayson McCall arrive and knows he’s part of something much bigger in trying to turn around offense.
“Coach [Dave] Doeren and the coaches were kind of saying, ‘Help us get this class together,’” Grimes said. “That was my goal and what I wanted to do, and give them a good pitch who were looking to leave. I did my best.
“Grayson and I are connecting great. We have a good relationship. He’s a great guy and I’ve learned a lot about him, and he’s learned a lot about me. We’ve been throwing and I’m excited to see what the year brings.”
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE