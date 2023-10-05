Wide receiver Christian Zachary flips to NC State
Senior wide receiver commit Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County had a busy last week.
Zachary, who was a Virginia commit, officially visited NC State from Friday-through-Sunday, and then he followed with a decommitment. Zachary finished off his recruitment by verbally committing to the Wolfpack on Thursday, becoming the fourth wide receiver in the class.
Zachary committed to Virginia on June 6, 2023, but has been open to NC State overtures since then.
“NC State has always been a school that I’ve looked at and I’m a big fan,” said Zachary, 17, last week. “It’s almost like a dream school, up there with Clemson. It’s close to home and it’s always a school that I’ve looked up to.”
The. 6-foot-3, 190-pound Zachary watched the “condensed” game of NC State at Virginia from last month on YouTube, with the Wolfpack winning 24-21.
Zachary and Anderson (S.C.) Westside High senior wide receiver commit Jimmar Boston don’t really know each other at this point, but they will be teammates at the Carolinas Shrine Bowl, playing for the South Carolina squad. NC State commit Jonathan Paylor of Burlington (N.C.) Cummings will be on the North Carolina team. The fourth wide receiver commit is Terrell Anderson of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley.
Zachary plans to early enroll at NC State and get to work. Wide receiver coach Joker Phillips has been the point man on Zachary.
Zachary hopes to major in sports management.
Video highlights
