Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 2 following NC State's 34-6 win over East Carolina.

• Matt Carter, The Wolfpacker.com — Column: A positive start

On its opening drive, East Carolina tried to send a message to NC State football: this year was going to be different. It methodically used short passes to create a first and goal for itself at the Wolfpack 9-yard line.

From there, ECU sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers appeared poised to reach the end zone on a keeper, but NCSU sophomore safety Tanner Inglesaved the day by forcing a fumble. In the mad scrum, Pack fifth-year senior safety Jarius Morehead recovered the loose ball.

Morehead seems to have a knack for that. He similarly recovered a fumble at Florida State two years ago.

From that point, reality was restored. NC State is clearly superior to East Carolina, and new Pirates head coach Mike Houston will need a couple of seasons in this reclamation project.

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — Dominant victory over ECU in opener shows how far NC State football has come

The best thing about N.C. State’s season-opening win over East Carolina on Saturday was how uneventful it was. The Wolfpack defense was dominant, after the opening drive, and quarterback Matt McKay (308 passing yards, three total touchdowns) was effective in his first start. That was more than enough for a relatively convincing 34-6 Wolfpack win, the sixth in an opener in seven years under coach Dave Doeren. It was also enough to beat ECU for the second straight game. It wasn’t the 58-3 beatdown from last December in Raleigh but it wasn’t the disaster from 2016, either. N.C. State has lost to ECU under similar circumstances before. It’s a sign of progress for Doeren in Year 7, that this one was over early in the third quarter.

• Bob Sutton, Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack follows McKay’s way in opener

Matthew McKay didn’t always follow the script in his first start as North Carolina State’s quarterback.

That might work out best for the Wolfpack across the course of the season.

A small sample size came Saturday afternoon, when McKay’s two touchdown runs and one touchdown throw were among the highlights in a 34-6 victory against visiting East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“Going into the game, you don’t really know,” N.C. State receiver Emeka Emezie said of McKay and offense in general.

By the end, McKay had rave reviews.

• Robb Baxley, Fayetteville Observer — ECU’s improved, but not enough to challenge NC State

It was different than the 55-point beatdown.

East Carolina showed more fight on Saturday in its first game under head coach Mike Houston, who was hired two days after N.C. State’s 58-3 shellacking of the Pirates in the 2018 regular-season finale.

But it didn’t make much of a difference against a Wolfpack program that, despite some turnover on the offensive side of the ball, still has its share of playmakers and a veteran defense to lean on.

The result was another convincing victory at Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack, which earned a 34-6 win against the Pirates.

• Patrick Mason, Rocky Mount Telegram — Former Southern Nash RB Knight shines in NC State debut

Playing on Friday nights allowed Knight to be the feature running back. He had 10 100-yard games as a senior for Southern Nash last season, and had 23 in his three-year varsity career. He remembers how he felt after games where he saw a heavy workload, and expected that same feeling once the game was over.

But with how the Wolfpack spread the carries on Saturday, Knight felt like he could play another 60 minutes.

“I feel fresher because I didn’t take that much of a load,” he said. “I came into the game expecting to be sore tomorrow, but I feel great right now.”

So does N.C State.

• Brett Friedlander, North State Journal — New season, same result for State, ECU

The names, the faces and many of the coaches on both sides have changed, but the result was a familiar one for the football rematch between NC State and East Carolina on Saturday.

Though the final margin was slightly less lopsided than the 58-3 beatdown the Wolfpack put on the Pirates to finish the 2018 regular season last December, coach Dave Doeren’s team was just as dominant in the opening game of the new campaign.

Quarterback Matthew McKay threw for 308 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in his first career start to spoil the coaching debut of ECU’s Mike Houston and lead State to a 34-6 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium.