Here are some the thoughts from those who covered NC State Wolfpack football's 36-29 win at Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: NC State flipped the script from an upset loss to a win

Due credit should be given to Syracuse.

For a team laboring through what is almost certain to be a 1-10 season after it plays at No. 2 Notre Dame next Saturday, the Orange showed no quit on this Saturday in its final home game of 2020.

“We got what I thought we were going to get,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said afterward. “We got a team that was playing for its senior class on senior day.”

With all that Syracuse and every other team has had to labor through in the COVID-19 pandemic to pull off having a season, it’s admirable that the Orange showed that kind of fight so late in a season like they are having.

Yet the truth is this was a Syracuse team that was outmanned by a better, more talented Wolfpack squad, and once the Wolfpack cleaned up its mistakes and stopped following the recipe for an upset, NC State was able to prevail 36-29.

Syracuse led 22-14 at halftime, and Doeren admitted that he was “far from calm.”

He was very upset, and he let the team know about it. He had reasons to lose his cool.

• Justin H. Williams, TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: Three Thayer Thomas touchdowns lifts Pack to win over Syracuse

Whenever NC State has needed a lift this season, redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas seems to play his best.

The Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 ACC) did not play up to its standards in the opening 30 minutes against Syracuse Saturday but yet again found a way to pull out a close win, a 36-29 victory over the Orange (1-9, 1-8 ACC).

Without Thomas, the win wouldn’t have been possible. The 6-0, 195-pounder reeled in nine receptions for 102 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, two of which in the second half.

“Thayer is a great player,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “He's a weapon. He got matched up one-on-one today a lot. We took advantage of that. It just depends on how people are playing us.”

• Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — Facing adversity, NC State's Bailey Hockman again finds a way to come out on top

Hockman said he’s used to adversity.

From not earning the starting job at Florida State out of high school to leaving to play at Hutchinson Community College for a year. Once he got to N.C. State, he sat out a year, and struggled in his seven appearances in 2019, throwing one touchdown and three interceptions. Even after leading the team to a season-opening win over Wake Forest this year, Hockman was snatched in favor of Leary.

Hockman was made starter again after Leary suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 17 against Duke. Except for a few snaps by Ben Finley in a blowout loss to UNC, it’s been Hockman or bust for the Wolfpack. The results — three wins, two loses — have been favorable.

Doeren raves about how this team has faced adversity and pressed forward, and Hockman represents that as much as anyone on the roster.

“He’s a great example of overcoming adversity,” Doeren said of Hockman. “He’s definitely a great representative of a young man who’s overcome different obstacles and adversities and showcased that today in the second half.”

In the second half against Syracuse, Hockman completed 13 of 19 pass attempts, at one point connecting on eight straight passes. His favorite target of the day was Thayer Thomas, who caught 9 passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

• Luke DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer — 'Winning ugly's OK' for the Wolfpack, which cements place among ACC's first division

It was far from pretty, but it did highlight the divide between teams like N.C. State that have somehow found their way in an unfamiliar world, and those like Syracuse that haven’t. It has nothing, or at least very little, to do with how schools have dealt with COVID-19 itself; no one has done a better job than Duke or Boston College keeping things negative, but neither has seen corresponding success on the football field.

But the Wolfpack has chugged along, especially after what may have been the most difficult of starts, with the start of its season delayed and Hockman forced to deputize for Devin Leary, then forced back into that spot again after Leary was injured. He has struggled at times and excelled at others, this game -- despite the turnovers -- firmly among the latter.

There have been bafflers (Virginia Tech) and thumpings (North Carolina) and heartbreakers (Miami) but the Wolfpack has found ways to bounce back and regroup, although if there was one game on N.C. State’s schedule that wasn’t supposed to come down to the final play, this was the one, not that there was any less satisfaction in it.

“Happy to win a game,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “Winning ugly’s OK. It’s a lot better than losing, I’ll tell you that.”

• Robb Bailey, Fayetteville Observer — 'Winning ugly is OK': Takeaways from NC State football's win at Syracuse

The Wolfpack trailed 29-20 with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter against the Orange, which entered the game as the last-place team in the ACC standings.

But State found a way to get it done at the Carrier Dome, ending its road slate with a 3-2 record. Doeren, who earned his first ACC win against the Orange in 2014, saw his squad make the necessary plays in the game’s pivotal moments.

"I’m just happy to win a game," Doeren said. "Winning ugly is OK. It’s a lot better than losing, I can tell you that. We’ll take it."

Nursing a seven-point lead with less than a minute left, the Wolfpack allowed the Orange to advance to the 10-yard line with 30 seconds remaining. Despite the shaky situation, linebacker Payton Wilson took down Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper on third-and-goal to ice the game.

By the end of the game, N.C. State had overcome two turnovers, a safety, a pair of failed two-point conversions, a special-teams touchdown and a fumble at the goal line.

The result: A third win in a row for the Wolfpack, which matched a program record with its sixth conference victory in a single season.

• Joe Giglio, WRALSportsFan — Big game from Bailey Hockman gives NC State road win over Syracuse

It was the second week in a row NC State won in unusual fashion. It beat Liberty last week on a blocked field goal.

"I love this football team," NC State coach Dave Doeren said after the game. "I love the way these guys play and they just keep finding a way to win in these one-possession games."

Hockman’s 26-yard touchdown strike to Emeka Emezie at 14:14 in the fourth quarter gave the Wolfpack its first lead of the second half.

Syracuse used a 98-yard kickoff return, a fumble by Hockman (as he was about to score a go-ahead touchdown), an interception in NC State’s end of the field and a 60-yard touchdown pass from Rex Culpepper to receiver Nykeim Johnson to build a 22-14 lead at the half.

Hockman struggled with turnovers in the first half. In addition to the fumble and interception, he had a wild backwards pass in his own end zone in the second quarter which resulted in a safety.

• Jaylan Harrington, Technician —Ugly first-half NC State performance covered up by narrow win

NC State is no stranger to close games, as five contests this year have been decided by a touchdown or less. Nor is it new to come-from-behind wins. Saturday was an example of both as the Wolfpack needed 16 unanswered points to eke out a victory over the worst team on its schedule.

No jaded NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) fan was surprised that the team struggled early with Syracuse (1-9, 1-8 ACC). On the road against a terrible team, this is a game past teams have found ways to lose. No amount of pessimism, though, could’ve prepared one to watch redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman throw the ball through the back of the end zone while being sacked for a safety. And that wasn’t the only blunder NC State had to deal with.

Among a curious booth review, which changed a Hockman TD rush to a fumble and a touchback; a 98-yard kickoff return TD for Cuse; and graduate receiver C.J. Riley popping a dropped ball into the air for an interception, Cuse entered the half with a lead for just the second time this year, and NC State’s head man was none too happy during his halftime address to the team.

“I was far from calm; I was very upset and I let them know it,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “And demanded that we play the way we’re supposed to play the game. Called on every position group to step up and give us what they’re supposed to, and that they’re playing for something that nobody at this school has ever done in winning seven conference games. I’m not going to be around guys that don’t get that done because they don’t put their best out on the field. I’m proud of the way they heard the message and came out and played well in the second half.”

• Nate Mink, Syracuse.com —Syracuse football comes up short against NC State, 36-29, spiking ball on 4th down

SU took a 22-14 lead into halftime and didn’t succumb the lead until early in the fourth quarter when Emeka Emezie high-pointed a ball while blanketed by Melifonwu to give NC State a 33-29 lead before a failed two-point try.

From there, it was mostly a march to a familiar ending, with NC State bottling up the run, chasing down an end-around with its 6-foot-3, 265-pound transfer defensive lineman from Penn State and surrendering little over the top until Harris tip-toed inbounds on a deep throw down the sideline with 4 minutes remaining in the game to move the ball across midfield.

It sparked the late-game threat that might have turned into the kind of storybook ending everyone hoped for when they stepped off the bus more than four hours earlier.

Instead, a miserable season had one last cruel twist before it ends.