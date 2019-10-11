Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 11.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: NC State should gladly accept an ugly win

The modest goals for this NC State football team were established a while ago. Perhaps expectations were heightened in the preseason/early games by the perceived soft nature of its overall schedule, both outside and within the conference.

But in recent weeks any such talk of an overachieving record settled back into the realistic realms.This year for NC State is about making sure you are playing some bowl game over the holidays, showing real potential of returning real soon to the level of the past pair of seasons and most of all finding a quarterback for the future.

Reaching those goals is going to require an ugly win or two, and that’s what NC State accomplished Thursday night against Syracuse. Wolfpack fans should take it and move on.

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — What a difference a year makes for NC State-Syracuse

So much can change in a year. In the case of N.C. State and Syracuse, almost enough for you to not recognize the game of football.

There were 92 points and 1,102 yards of offense in last year’s game between N.C. State and Syracuse. There were 600 yards in punts on Thursday night.

N.C. State won what was part defensive struggle and part offensive ineptitude. Eight sacks and consistent pressure led to the Wolfpack’s 16-10 win, its first in ACC game and fourth of the season.

• Luke DeCock, Raleigh News and Observer — NC State’s quarterback may not be making plays, but the Wolfpack defense is

N.C. State is two wins away from a remarkable feat, especially at a place with a reputation for sending quarterbacks to the NFL: Getting to a bowl game despite its quarterback play, rather than because of it.

The Wolfpack has used three different quarterbacks this season. The guy who won the job over a month of practices in training camp is now third on the depth chart after six games and the most impressive passer in Thursday night’s 16-10 win over Syracuse was a wide receiver, which pretty much sums up how things have gone.

• David Kehrli, Burlington Times-News — NC State stifles Syracuse

The hits keep on coming courtesy of a North Carolina State defense that’s creating a trend of turning quarterbacks into tackling dummies.

A steady influx of suffocating pressure wrecked havoc on the Syracuse offense on Thursday night, as once again the opposing signal-caller was left to pick himself off the ground often.

After seven sacks through the first 59 minutes, a final stand was needed.

Along came Larrell Murchison with No. 8. The in-state product from East Bladen brought down quarterback Tommy DeVito with seconds remaining.

• Brent Axe, Syracuse.com — Orange is the new flat: Syracuse football loses to NC State 16-10

Syracuse football’s offense has lived under the mantra “Orange is the New Fast” (#OITNF) under Babers and there has been little reason to doubt that thus far.

As of now, replacing one letter and doing a slight rearrangement in the word “fast” describes the current condition of the Orange offense.

Flat.

The Orange did manage to scrap together 341 yards on 76 plays against N.C. State, but the various signs of offensive trouble can’t hide behind the curtains any longer.

At the heart of the issue is the continued struggle of the Orange offensive line.

DeVito was sacked eight times by N.C. State. In fact, DeVito rarely looked comfortable enough to deliver a clean pass through four quarters of football in Raleigh Thursday night.