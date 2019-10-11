What they're saying about NC State's win over Syracuse
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Oct. 11.
What they're saying
• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: NC State should gladly accept an ugly win
The modest goals for this NC State football team were established a while ago. Perhaps expectations were heightened in the preseason/early games by the perceived soft nature of its overall schedule, both outside and within the conference.
But in recent weeks any such talk of an overachieving record settled back into the realistic realms.This year for NC State is about making sure you are playing some bowl game over the holidays, showing real potential of returning real soon to the level of the past pair of seasons and most of all finding a quarterback for the future.
Reaching those goals is going to require an ugly win or two, and that’s what NC State accomplished Thursday night against Syracuse. Wolfpack fans should take it and move on.
• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — What a difference a year makes for NC State-Syracuse
So much can change in a year. In the case of N.C. State and Syracuse, almost enough for you to not recognize the game of football.
There were 92 points and 1,102 yards of offense in last year’s game between N.C. State and Syracuse. There were 600 yards in punts on Thursday night.
N.C. State won what was part defensive struggle and part offensive ineptitude. Eight sacks and consistent pressure led to the Wolfpack’s 16-10 win, its first in ACC game and fourth of the season.
• Luke DeCock, Raleigh News and Observer — NC State’s quarterback may not be making plays, but the Wolfpack defense is
N.C. State is two wins away from a remarkable feat, especially at a place with a reputation for sending quarterbacks to the NFL: Getting to a bowl game despite its quarterback play, rather than because of it.
The Wolfpack has used three different quarterbacks this season. The guy who won the job over a month of practices in training camp is now third on the depth chart after six games and the most impressive passer in Thursday night’s 16-10 win over Syracuse was a wide receiver, which pretty much sums up how things have gone.
• David Kehrli, Burlington Times-News — NC State stifles Syracuse
The hits keep on coming courtesy of a North Carolina State defense that’s creating a trend of turning quarterbacks into tackling dummies.
A steady influx of suffocating pressure wrecked havoc on the Syracuse offense on Thursday night, as once again the opposing signal-caller was left to pick himself off the ground often.
After seven sacks through the first 59 minutes, a final stand was needed.
Along came Larrell Murchison with No. 8. The in-state product from East Bladen brought down quarterback Tommy DeVito with seconds remaining.
• Brent Axe, Syracuse.com — Orange is the new flat: Syracuse football loses to NC State 16-10
Syracuse football’s offense has lived under the mantra “Orange is the New Fast” (#OITNF) under Babers and there has been little reason to doubt that thus far.
As of now, replacing one letter and doing a slight rearrangement in the word “fast” describes the current condition of the Orange offense.
Flat.
The Orange did manage to scrap together 341 yards on 76 plays against N.C. State, but the various signs of offensive trouble can’t hide behind the curtains any longer.
At the heart of the issue is the continued struggle of the Orange offensive line.
DeVito was sacked eight times by N.C. State. In fact, DeVito rarely looked comfortable enough to deliver a clean pass through four quarters of football in Raleigh Thursday night.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State should gladly accept an ugly win
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 16-10 win over Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s aggressive defense leads way to win
• The Wolfpacker — NC State picked to finish sixth in the ACC
• Raleigh News & Observer — Torry Holt and coach Mike O’Cain reunited as NC State honors its former football star
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State sacks Syracuse for its first ACC win
• Associated Press — NC State’s defense gets eight sacks in win over Syracuse
• Burlington Times-News — NC State stifles Syracuse
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack uses Duke play to pull surprise on Syracuse
• Greensboro News & Record — NC State alum Torry Holt’s latest route leads to College Football Hall of Fame
• Syracuse.com — Orange is the new flat: Syracuse football loses to NC State 16-10
• Syracuse.com — Best and worst from Syracuse’s loss to NC State
• Syracuse.com — How much did injury hamper Syracuse football QB Tommy DeVito at NC State?
• Technician — NC State’s defense dominates against the Orange
• Technician — NC State leans on defense to juice Orange
• GoPack.com — Stout defensive effort leads to 16-10 win over Syracuse
• GoPack.com — No. 20 Wolfpack hosts No. 6 Demon Deacons Friday evening
• GoPack.com — Volleyball hosts No. 23 Florida State, Miami
• GoPack.com — Smith takes down top-10 opponent, advances to ITA All-American Championships singles round of 16 with Rogers
Tweets of the day
Bailey Hockman’s pass breakdown vs. Syracuse, by distance of each attempt from the line of scrimmage, in YP form pic.twitter.com/ac5hXbqwDw— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 11, 2019
So NC State borrowed it and ran the same play for a 23-yard TD against Syracuse.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 11, 2019
Turned out to be the game-winner
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/gYFa196xSh
Just watched the Leary series. Don't really see what he did wrong not to get another look, tbh— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 11, 2019
First throw to Thayer Thomas was really good. Second throw to Keyon Lesane probably should have been caught
Then the holding penalty derailed the drive
Halftime of Syracuse at NC State: pic.twitter.com/PhOI2End3F— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 11, 2019
. @Mike_Glennon to @BigGame81 pic.twitter.com/A5cqOl0ssR— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) October 11, 2019
A running wolf and a singing wolf walk into Carter-Finley Stadium... pic.twitter.com/wkDNuifB8K— NC State University (@NCState) October 11, 2019
IMPACK Player: @Louis2Acceus‼️ pic.twitter.com/VW298PS4Sv— NC State Football 🐺🐺🏈 (@PackFootball) October 11, 2019
Hey @Raiders - thanks for letting us borrow these #PackPros tonight !!— NC State Football 🐺🐺🏈 (@PackFootball) October 11, 2019
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/aNCxjSCqC1
With a terrific halftime show by the Power Sound of the South! pic.twitter.com/Nomxr3njOa— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 11, 2019
“After review, the game is over.” pic.twitter.com/NmkWwxXJNF— Taylor D(emon) Adams (@TayDAdams) October 11, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook