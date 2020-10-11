Here are some the thoughts from those who covered NC State Wolfpack football's 38-21 win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: NC State stepping up and making it fun

As the media waited on the Zoom call to begin, in what has become the ultimate sign of covering college football in 2020, it became clear that computer set up in front of an empty chair was near the NC State locker room.

Otherwise, the celebration being heard was incredibly boisterous.

Wolfpack football is 3-1 overall and in the ACC, and with each win there are more positive signs of a team that is coming together.

It has become evident that NC State has some nice talent, and a lot of it is young. With that youth are going to come the inconsistencies, even within a game itself. Thus as much as the Wolfpack stepped up to the occasion Saturday during a 38-21 win at Virginia, there is still plenty of room for growth.

• Justin H. Williams, TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: Alim McNeill's pick six seals 38-21 Wolfpack win at Virginia

Following NC State’s second failed red-zone conversion of the afternoon with a 24-14 lead and 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, it appeared Virginia had stolen momentum when it took over on downs at its own 19-yard line.

Junior nose tackle Alim McNeill had a different idea.

In a split-second swing of the pendulum on the very next play, the 6-foot-2, 320-pounder tipped a low-hanging pass attempt from Cavaliers quarterback Lindell Stone 10 feet into the air, intercepted the ball and ran it back 18 yards into the end zone to give the Wolfpack a three-possession lead in the final quarter.

“It was crazy,” McNeill recalled. “I told [defensive coordinator] Coach Tony Gibson right before going to the locker room at halftime, ‘When we come back, I'm going to catch a pick-six.’ I was just talking crazy but that's exactly what happened. I was like, ‘Did this really just happen, I'm celebrating in the end zone, this did not just happen.’

“It was fun. I was glad I was able to tip the ball, add some points to the scoreboard and contribute to the win.”

• Justin H. Williams, TheWolfpacker.com — Bronco Mendenhall: Turnovers made the difference in 38-21 loss to NC State

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall credited turnovers as the difference in the Cavaliers 38-21 home loss to NC State Saturday.

He may be on to something. The Wolfpack won the turnover margin four-to-one and outscored the Wahoos 17-0 off of takeaways which ended up being the final score differential.

"Certainly not the outcome that I was hopeful for today," Mendenhall said. "We started very slow. I think that both teams were pretty evenly matched going into the game, however, we turned the ball over four times, one for a touchdown, and we had a blocked punt. Then a failed attempt from the one-yard line with two plays to push it in.

"Those six plays in and of themselves were the difference in the game. Lots of things that can be improved from where I thought we were. Today made it clear that we weren't as far along as I anticipated."

• Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — Rapid growth of NC State's defensive players clear in win over Virginia

It was a good day at the office for the Wolfpack defenders on Saturday. So good that head coach Dave Doeren could joke about dropped interceptions.

N.C. State’s defense picked off three passes in a 38-21 win over Virginia and it could have had at least three more. Two slipped right through the hands of sophomore safety Jakeen Harris.

Doeren quipped that Harris needed to spend more time on the jugs machine or get “his eyes checked.” It was all for a good laugh, but the serious matter is how Doeren’s defense, with no seniors in the lineup (Daniel Joseph didn’t make the trip) is growing up.

That 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech earlier this season, when the Wolfpack gave up more than 300 yards on the ground, seems like it was centuries ago. N.C. State gave up 87 points in the first two games of the season.

It almost pitched a first-half shutout in Charlottesville on Saturday.

• Joe Giglio, WRALSportsFan — Interceptions fuel Wolfpack's second straight ACC win

Surely NC State recognized Virginia’s effort in the first half of Saturday’s game.

A week after pouring it out in a loss at Clemson, the Wahoos looked emotionally spent and stuck in last week. NC State has chalked up a loss (or two) to a Clemson hangover.

So for those in the “What’s life like in the Coastal?” crowd, it was nice for the Wolfpack to be on the other side of it.

In a game where quarterback Devin Leary wasn’t great (11-25, 184 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) it was the running game (101 yards from Bam Knight) and the defense which carried the Wolfpack to its second straight ACC road win.

NC State’s defense, maligned through the first two weeks, came up with some key turnovers and made another goal-line stand to fuel a 24-0 start.

• Sonny Jones, Fayetteville Observer — NC State rolls past Virginia, 38-21

The meeting was only the second between the schools since 2012 and the first time eighth-year N.C. State coach Dave Doeren had a team play at Scott Stadium. It was Doeren’s 50th career win with the Wolfpack, which puts him third on the school’s win list behind Earle Edwards’ 77 and Dick Sheridan’s 52.

The N.C. State defense intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble which led to 17 points. The Wolfpack also made a goal line stand early in the second quarter when a pair of sneaks by Armstrong from the 1 were stopped.

After having a touchdown pass to Porter Rooks overturned by video review on its second possession and Christopher Dunn’s 51-yard field goal attempt bouncing off the crossbar that ended a streak of 14 successful kicks, Leary led the Wolfpack to consecutive scores.

The first was set up by Shyheim Battle’s interception of a Brennan Armstrong pass at midfield. The drive ended when Leary passed to Pennix on an underneath pattern and the Raleigh Sanderson High graduate trotted into the end zone from the 5.

• Jaylan Harrington, Technician —Impressive NC State defensive performance punctuated by turnovers

Turnovers are a function of how well a defense is playing. They are the front’s ability to create pressure and the coverage’s ability of the backend, but sometimes, they’re just a matter of being in the right place at the right time. While we might prefer exciting highlights, a player for outsmarting a QB and jumping a route versus having a duck land in his lap, they both go in the box score just the same.

NC State’s two first-half interceptions were examples of the latter. With NC State’s offense struggling to get points on the board early in the first, the defense set up a 3rd and 11 at Virginia’s 33. As Brennan Armstrong took a shot downfield to try and convert, he overthrew his intended target. Redshirt freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle, who had passed off his receiver, had the ball fall into his stomach, and NC State immediately turned that into its first seven points. With his first career interception, Battle ended up being the first of four to add signatures to NC State’s turnover bone, which was dreamed up by the staff and debuted Saturday.

That wasn’t the only time the defense would kickstart NC State’s offense. Toward the end of the second quarter, NC State’s secondary made back-to-back big-time plays — first a sack by Battle to set up 2nd and 20, then freshman nickelback Joshua Pierre-Louis made up for last week’s targeting ejection by hauling in another air-mailed Armstrong throw and returning it 21 yards. Pierre-Louis set NC State up in field-goal range, and though the Pack couldn’t move the ball, it put three more points on the board.

“Their quarterback in the first half really struggled with the coverages we were running,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “He was just throwing it to us. I think that was more of them doing a poor job than us taking advantage of it. Josh Pierre-Louis’s play was an exceptional play, and that was a really good catch by him.”

• Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch — If Cavaliers want to turn their season around, playmakers will have to make plays

During halftime, as Virginia learned it would not have Armstrong for the rest of the game, UVA’s video board showed highlights of former Cavaliers star running back Tiki Barber ripping off big run after big run during a 1996 win over the Wolfpack. But 14 years later, the ‘Hoos got no such pop from anyone on their offense.

The closest thing in the second half came in the form of a faked punt, a jump pass from punter Nash Griffin to linebacker Nick Jackson that went for 26 yards and set up the Cavaliers’ second touchdown, a 1-yard scoring strike from Stone to tight end Tony Poljan.

“I think the fake punt was really kind of that spark,” said Stone. “I think at that point, once we scored, I think we all felt we were gonna win the game.”

That cut the Wolfpack’s lead to 24-14, the margin at the end of the third quarter. It would be as close as UVA would get.

If Virginia needed an example of what timely big plays look like, North Carolina State (3-1, 3-1) had a bevy of players eager to model the look.

Receivers Porter Rooks and Emeka Emezie and running backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person turned in the kind of break-it-open plays this Virginia offense was starved for. And nose tackle Alim McNeill’s fourth-quarter pass deflection-turned interception-turned 18-yard touchdown return was the kind of defensive play that could have turned the momentum for the home team.

Instead, North Carolina State continued to distance itself from the embarrassing showing it had on Sept. 26 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

• Doug Doughty, Roanoke Times — Virginia lost a game it could have won in sluggish outing with NC State

From almost all accounts, Virginia’s football team did itself proud in a trip to Clemson in the second week of the college football season.

The Cavaliers did not distinguish themselves one week later in a 38-21 home loss to North Carolina State on Saturday.

Virginia had the home-field advantage, if there is such a thing in this empty-stadium world, and had been tabbed as a seven-point favorite.

That may have been a little steep, given that the Wolfpack (3-1, 3-1) had scored 99 points in its first three games.

Virginia (1-2, 1-2) started slowly in its opening game against Duke and trailed as late as the fourth quarter before pulling away for a 38-20 victory.

It was even worse Saturday as N.C. State jumped to a 24-0 halftime lead.

• Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily-Progress — UVa unable to overcome frequent mistakes in 38-21 loss to NC State

Lindell Stone’s pass floated in the air after being deflected by N.C. State nose tackle Alim McNeill, holding Virginia’s chance of a comeback with it.

The ball dropped into McNeill’s arms after he tracked his deflection, and he stumbled into the end zone for an interception return touchdown.

The touchdown from the 320-pounder summed up a forgettable game filled with uncharacteristic mistakes for Virginia and gave the Wolfpack a commanding 31-14 lead in the final quarter.

A week after what felt like a moral victory against Clemson, the Cavaliers (1-2, 1-2 ACC) committed four turnovers, were stuffed on a fourth-and-goal, had a punt blocked and saw starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong leave with an injury in a 38-21 loss to N.C. State (3-1, 3-1 ACC).

“Lots and lots of things that can be improved from where I thought we were, and today made it clear that we weren’t as far along as I anticipated,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

It was a dysfunctional showing from a team that showed promise in the first two games of its season. The defeat ended the Cavaliers’ nine-game home winning streak.

• Jerry Ratcliffe, JerryRatcliffe.com — Stone performs admirably in backup role, but UVA QB situation cloudy after upset loss to NC State

Bronco Mendenhall didn’t see it coming. He was as blindsided as the rest of us by NC State coming into Scott Stadium and upsetting favored Virginia, 38-21, on Saturday, ending the Cavaliers’ 9-game home winning streak.

The visiting Wolfpack, perhaps the surprise team of the ACC at 3-1, didn’t use any smoke and mirrors to ruin UVA’s day. They relied on basic stuff, did what they’ve done all season long on both sides of the ball.

Virginia just didn’t have any answers, particularly after starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong left the game with less than six minutes remaining in the first half after having been targeted by State free safety Tanner Ingle, who was disqualified. Armstrong never returned to the game and his status is unknown for next Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

Mendenhall’s team could be in a world of trouble if it loses Armstrong for a game or more, particularly with a challenging stretch looming ahead. After a road game at Wake, Virginia goes back on the road to No. 7 Miami, then returns home to face a high-scoring, eighth-ranked North Carolina team.