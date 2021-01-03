Here are some the thoughts from those who covered NC State Wolfpack football's 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Missed opportunity in otherwise heartening year for NC State

It was well-documented going into the game that Kentucky does not throw the football that well. Viewing them shows why. There is no downfield passing threat for the Wildcats. Thus the recipe for a win Saturday turned out to be potentially simpler than first believed: get a lead.

NC State could never get a lead.

There were chances, but on this Saturday the Wolfpack special teams and offense just were not in sync. Two rare missed field goals by junior kicker Christopher Dunn (the first may have been partially deflected) left six points on the board that NC State can normally bank.

Then redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman just seemed off from the beginning. In the end, his three interceptions proved too much to overcome, the last a killer with 3:11 left and NC State taking over at its own 20-yard line, trailing 16-14.

If the Wolfpack could have driven 80 yards there for a score, it’s hard to imagine a Kentucky team that was even more methodical at times than Liberty was and had been milking the play clock with its super conservative in its play-calling, would have had the explosiveness to make a two-minute drive with the game on the line.

• Justin H. Williams, TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: Short-handed NC State falls short in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

What wasn’t public knowledge leading up to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl was that the Pack would be without four of its top defensive starters against the SEC opponent.

It was already known that junior safety Tanner Ingle would be out due to an automatic one-game suspension for his third targeting penalty this fall he picked up in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech.

One hour before kickoff, however, NC State announced that junior nose tackle Alim McNeill, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas would also miss Saturday’s contest.

“I'm proud of the way we fought back in the second half and had multiple chances to get it back and get a lead,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said. “It's one of those games, you lose by two points and there's a lot of plays you think about. We were without a lot of players today. I thought our defense really battled not having Alim, Payton, Drake and Tanner Ingle. The kids that had to play in their place played hard.”

• Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — Unable to stop the run and take care of the ball, NC State falls to Kentucky in Gator Bowl

But a turnover ended the day for N.C. State. On first down, Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis picked off Hockman, giving the ball back to Big Blue with 3:02 left. Running back Chris Rodriquez scored from 26-yards out to seal the win for the Wildcats.

Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston scored from 2-yards away, but Kentucky recovered the onside kick attempt. Hockman finished the game with 268 yards passing, but the three interceptions ultimately cost the team.

“I’m proud of the way we fought back in the second half,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said. “Obviously, it’s one of those games where you lose by two points there are a lot of plays you think about.”

About the only thing that went right for N.C. State in the first half was an illegal formation call against Kentucky. That penalty took a touchdown off the board that would have given the Wildcats a 17-0 lead at the break. Instead, Kentucky settled for a second field goal from Ruffolo, this one from 26-yards away.

Ruffolo’s first field goal, in the opening quarter, were the first points of the day in the Gator Bowl. The Wildcats took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter when Chris Rodriquez scored on a four-yard run.

• Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — 'We stuck together.' Why NC State won't let a Gator Bowl loss diminish its season

It’s the second day of the new year and many feel the loss to Kentucky is the same old N.C. State stuff.

There’s no doubt the Wolfpack didn’t play its best football in the Gator Bowl on Saturday. Three interceptions, a nonexistent running game (50 yards), two missed field goals and Kentucky’s Big Blue Wall (its offensive line) paved the way for the Wildcats’ 281 yards on the ground and a 23-21 win.

N.C. State (8-4) has now dropped three in a row to SEC opponents, the last two coming in the Gator Bowl. The Wolfpack is now 1-5 in that Jacksonville, Florida bowl game, their only win in 2003 under the leadership of quarterback Philip Rivers.

Saturday’s loss to Kentucky was N.C. State’s first to an unranked opponent this season. And it raised questions about the Wolfpack’s performance and decisions.

Where was the running game? Why weren’t they stacking the box on defense early? Why didn’t offensive coordinator Tim Beck didn’t call for redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman to throw the ball underneath more, especially to 6-7 tight end Cary Angeline?

All legitimate questions that will fuel conversations and adjustments this offseason. But for the time being, head coach Dave Doeren won’t let a bad start to 2021 erase the body of work that was the 2020 football season.

“Proud of our season,” Doeren said. “This doesn’t make me feel like we didn’t have a good season, we did. And it was a great experience, I’m appreciative of the opportunity to be down here, really excited that so many of these players are back, it’s going to be a great offseason with them.”

• David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer — NC State can't overcome mistakes in loss to Kentucky

NC State spent the season finding creative ways to win games.

Twice they won on blocked kicks, another on a last-second touchdown pass and then a rare fourth-down spike from an opposing quarterback.

There was no creativity needed Saturday afternoon against Kentucky during the 76th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. The situation was pretty straight forward.

Despite playing without four defensive starters and struggling on offense, The Wolfpack had the ball on its 13, trailing 16-14 with 3:02 left in the game.

Junior kicker Christopher Dunn had missed his two field goal attempts earlier in the game, but a handful of first downs would put him in position for redemption and a storybook ending.

Not all stories, sadly, have fairy tale endings.

Junior quarterback Bailey Hockman's third interception of the day came on the first play of the drive, and the Wildcats put the game away on the next play behind a 26-yard touchdown run from Chris Rodriguez Jr.

• Joe Giglio, WRALSportsFan — NC State falls to Kentucky in Gator Bowl

NC State found different ways to win this college football season. The resourceful Wolfpack ran out of ways in the Gator Bowl.

Kentucky ran wild against a short-handed NC State defense for a 23-21 win on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Wildcats (5-6) got 148 rushing yards from Asim Rose, came up with three interceptions and got three field goals from Matt Ruffolo.

NC State also missed two missed field goals in the loss. Kentucky’s running ability, the Wildcats finished with a 281 to 50 advantage on the ground, ultimately proved to be the difference.

"We had our chances to make that a different game and we didn’t," NC State coach Dave Doeren said in the post-game press conference.

• Jaylan Harrington, Technician —Scoring woes stifle NC State football's 9-win aspirations

NC State’s 2020 season was about making the most of the least, maximizing potential and shocking the pundits. Picked to finish 11th in the ACC, the team was a mini-Cinderella story, reversing its fortunes and ending the season tied at fourth in the conference.

It earned its way into the Gator Bowl back in postseason play after winning four of the five one-score games it took part in. But when the clock struck 12 on Jan. 2, the Wolfpack’s luck ran out.

On defense, NC State was down four starters with three others injured during the game. Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson, sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas and junior safety Tanner Ingle were all out for a variety of reasons, ranging from opting out to injury to suspension, and yet the Wildcats only barely topped their average points scored.

“Anytime you play a game without Payton Wilson, Drake Thomas, Tanner Ingle and Alim McNeill, those are four really good run defenders against a really good rushing offense,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “We were concerned, coming into the game, about it. Not that we stopped the run, we didn’t. But we did enough, and kept them off the scoreboard enough, to give ourselves a chance.”

But did it score enough to take advantage? Averaging over 30 points a game, NC State scored well below its average. Junior kicker Chris Dunn had a kick blocked and missed another field-goal attempt, while the offense averaged a paltry 1.9 yards per rush. The team’s injury-laden offensive line was dominated in the trenches, forcing a reliance on the passing attack.

• Jeff Drummond, CatsIllustrated.com —Cats run past NC State to win Gator Bowl

With one final game remaining in what has been a grueling and emotional season for Kentucky, the Wildcats were determined to leave Jacksonville, Fla., with a victory on Saturday.

Mission accomplished.

Kentucky rushed for 281 yards, forced three turnovers, and held off No. 23 NC State for a 23-21 victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

It marked the third consecutive bowl win for the Cats under head coach Mark Stoops and one that took on extra meaning after a season that saw them lose teammate Chris Oats to a serious medical situation, the death of offensive line coach John Schlarman after a two-year battle with cancer, and the Covid-19 pandemic leading to an unforgiving 10-game SEC schedule.

"I think it was very important (to close with a win)," Stoops said. "It's been well-documented, the investment, and the toll that it's taken on all players across the country. To see our players step up and want to do that and travel back and forth during their break after really mentally being exhausted and still laying it on the line all the way through to the fourth quarter says an awful lot.

"One of the last things I said when we left the field was recognizing Chris Oats and John Schlarman and having them and their memories in our mind today, wishing they were with us. Very emotional year but great to cap it off with a big victory."

• Josh Moore, Lexington Herald-Leader — In spite of itself, Kentucky escapes Gator Bowl with 3rd straight postseason win

Despite its best efforts to give the game away down the stretch, Kentucky held on for its third straight postseason victory of the Mark Stoops era. UK withstood a series of self-inflicted errors to overcome N.C. State 23-21 in the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Senior A.J. Rose rushed for a career-high 148 yards on just 12 carries, but 10 penalties for a total of 103 yards — including a trio of them in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter with UK clinging to a 16-14 advantage — kept the Wolfpack within striking distance throughout the second half after the Cats built a 13-0 lead before the break.

An interception off a deflected pass by Jamin Davis — his third of the season — gave way to a 26-yard touchdown run by Chris Rodriguez with 2:55 left. His second score more or less put the game out of reach for N.C. State, which was able to answer that touchdown with 1:10 remaining but couldn’t recover an onside kick.

“We just wanted to refuse to lose the game, honestly,” Davis said of the moments leading up to his interception. “We just wanted to keep our backs against the wall and let nobody take it from us. That’s the same thing that we’ve been preached to do all year, if the ball is in the air then it’s our ball. That was my mindset, to keep playing and ice the game.

• Josh Moore, Lexington Herald-Leader — ‘Maybe you should ask them.’ Coaches, players react to ‘chippy’ Gator Bowl.

A.J. Rose, the MVP for the Kentucky side after rushing for a career-high 148 yards on 12 carries, said it was surprising that, late in the game, UK put itself in a position to cough it away after right after taking a two-possession lead. After going up 16-7 on Matt Ruffolo’s third field goal of the game, a pair of unsportsmanlike calls on the kickoff return were immediately followed by a late hit against N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman, combining to put the Wolfpack at UK’s 8-yard line. They scored two plays later to get within 16-14 less than a minute after Ruffolo’s kick.

“It was chippy throughout the whole game,” Rose said. “It was an emotional football game. Both teams wanted to be here. Both teams wanted to win, and unfortunately the flags were thrown and (there were) a couple penalties here or there. But we managed through it all to come out with the win. That’s all that matters.”

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops cited an unfamiliar officiating crew — Saturday’s referees hailed from the Big 12 — in part for the rash of penalties, but ultimately laid the blame at his own feet.

“I’m disappointed with some of the things that went on during the game,” Stoops said. “We’ve got to get cleaned up. Some of that, I got to look at it, it’s hard to tell, but some of the unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, I’ve gotta get it cleaned up and I will. That’s not us and we’re not gonna accept that. … When you get into these bowl games, you’re not used to certain officials and I’ve got to do a better job preparing us for that.”

Jamin Davis, Kentucky’s junior linebacker who came up with an interception that led to Kentucky’s game-sealing touchdown in the waning minutes, chalked up the flare-ups to competitive spirit.

“Both teams were just fighting for that trophy,” Davis said with a smile. “It’s always gonna get chippy when there’s something to lose. You just gotta bounce back and everybody’s gotta keep their composure, I guess.”