Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Nov. 10.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Putting the Clemson loss in perspective

The game was a mismatch.

We knew that going into the contest, and it took the opening drive for both teams to prove the reality. At this stage, there are few teams in the country that have the talent to match up with Clemson. And NC State, starting eight freshmen and sophomores on offense (including three true freshmen) and six more underclassmen on defense, is not such team.

Losing 55-10 at home is embarrassing, and some of the mistakes like graduate transfer Tabari Hines inexplicably jumping on the end of a rolling punt like it’s a live ball that had been previously touched by a teammate which resulted in a turnover, can defy logic.

It’s the type of play that left NC State head coach Dave Doeren with a simple one-worded question to Hines, “Why?”

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — In NC State’s blowout loss to Clemson, the only intrigue was between the coaches

The most interesting part of N.C. State’s home loss to Clemson on Saturday night was the final 3 minutes.

Not because it was close, the fifth-ranked Tigers had the game in the bag in the first quarter and won 55-10, rather how they got their final six points.

N.C. State’s Tabari Hines muffed a punt at his own 23-yard line with 2 minutes and 49 seconds left. Up 49-10, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could have handed the ball off a few times, or taken a knee to kill the clock, and ended the game.

The Tigers, with their backups and other deeper cuts from their depth chart, went for a final touchdown. They got it, and then Swinney had linebacker James Skalski attempt the final PAT (he missed it.)

• Luke DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer — It was going to be a blowout anyway, but CFP’s posturing made it a dangerous one

Trevor Lawrence got absolutely blown up by Stephen Griffin, coming from outside of Lawrence’s field of vision on a corner blitz, and the only thing to say was: Why?

Why on earth was the Clemson quarterback still in a game the Tigers led 35-0? Why were the Tigers going for it on 4th-and-5 from midfield in the final seconds of the second quarter?

There was only one reason for Lawrence or any of the Clemson starters to still be in a game N.C. State had no chance by then of winning. There was only one reason for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to go for it when a punt was the simple, safe, smart play.

It was clear from the first drive that N.C. State had no chance. If this were a boxing match, any competent ref would have stopped it. Instead, the blows continued until the bitter, ugly end, Clemson running plays on the goal line to score a touchdown with 11 seconds to go to put the cherry on top of a 55-10 win.

• Ed Hardin, Greensboro News & Record — Clemson makes it point on a chaotic day in college football

The Textile Bowl wasn’t even fair. After the committee had put out its first rankings this week, somehow deducing that Clemson was the fifth-best team in the nation, you had the impression that State was going to be sacrificed.

Swinney took a back-hand swipe at State earlier in the week when someone asked about the annual match-up with the Pack.

“It’s the Textile Bowl,” he said. “It goes way back. There’s a trophy getting handed out after the game. I guess we’ll load it up and take it up there.”

He suggested the equipment manager knew where it was.

“Someone will get it and take it up there with us,” he promised.

If there was a trophy on the sideline, no one saw it. There were no laptops on the sideline either.

• David Kehrli, Burlington Times-News — Tigers run wild on Wolfpack

Under bright lights on a Saturday night in a prime-time television spot — it was all too familiar for Clemson.

The Tigers have a proven track record in those situations.

North Carolina State, on the other hand, was not ready for that competition or stage in its currently constructed football state.

The Tigers worked the Wolfpack and found a comfortable den at Carter-Finley Stadium in a 55-10 victory that locked up the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division title.

• Larry Williams, Tiger Illustrated — Bloodbath and beyond

Dave Doeren tried to be optimistic going in as he confronted an impossible challenge.

He said his team had nothing to lose. He was wrong.

Clemson took not just a victory, but also N.C. State's manhood in a 55-10 smashing that wasn't as close as the 45-point spread indicated.

The days of the Wolfpack giving the Tigers fits are long gone, a fact that was hammered home a year ago when Clemson smoked Doeren's team in Death Valley and then Saturday night when the Tigers made Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit start looking for their filler material in the first quarter.

• Jaylan Harrington, Technician — Injuries destroy Wolfpack depth

The NC State football team dropped its third game in a row Saturday, this one in a 55-10 blowout at home against Clemson. While the Wolfpack was never expected to compete with the No. 5 Tigers, much of the 45-point beatdown can be laid at the feet of the injuries the team has suffered. Coming into the season, the one strength the Wolfpack for sure had going for it was depth, and according to head coach Dave Doeren, that depth is gone now.

“We’re down to no depth, and we had three walk-on linebackers in at the end of the game,” Doeren said. “Payton [Wilson] sprained his shoulder. Don’t know how long he’ll be out. Calvin [Hart] did the same thing. So, guys are beat up right now, and we didn’t have Louis [Acceus] or Isaiah [Moore]. Brock [Miller] was backing up all three [linebacker] spots, and he got hurt in the game. It’s tough.”

Here’s a quick list of all the injured contributors for the Wolfpack:

RB1 Ricky Person: Out for past four weeks

TE1 Dylan Autenrieth: Out for season

WR2 C.J. Riley: Out for season

LT1 Tyrone Riley: Out for season

RT1 Justin Witt: Out for season

LB1 Isaiah Moore: Out vs Clemson

LB2 Louis Acceus: Out vs Clemson

LB3 Payton Wilson: Left game vs Clemson

LB4 Brock Miller: Hurt during game vs Clemson

LB5 Drake Thomas: Hurt during game vs Clemson

LB6 Calvin Hart: Hurt during game vs Clemson

CB2 Chris Ingram: Out for season

CB3 Teshaun Smith: Out for season

CB4 Taiyon Palmer: Out for season

FS2 Isaiah Stallings: Out vs Clemson

SS2 De’Von Graves: Left game vs Clemson