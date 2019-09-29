Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 29.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: NC State searching for hope

There’s probably not much hope going around NC State's football fans, and that’s understandable. Saturday’s performance in Tallahassee, Fla., amplified loud and clear the problems on an offense that is going through the major growing pains of replacing so much NFL talent from last year’s squad.

That’s most glaring at quarterback, where redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman is apparently getting his chance after another slow start from redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay. Hockman had his moments, and also had his issues. He got away with about three interceptions that FSU did not take advantage of, among other things.

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — Loss to Florida State leaves NC State in a quarterback quandary it had hoped to avoid

Dave Doeren made one quarterback change by choice on Saturday night. He made another that wasn’t.

After getting to see all three of his options in a 31-13 loss at Florida State, the N.C. State coach has 12 days figure out a new plan.

No big deal. It’s possible only the next three years depend on it. If it wasn’t clear with the West Virginia loss, it was by the end of the third quarter on Saturday: this is a rebuilding year for N.C. State (3-2, 0-1 ACC).

The No. 1 priority for Doeren this season is to find the right quarterback and be set at the most important position going forward. Doeren has had the luxury of being able to give the ball to two different NFL quarterbacks (Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Finley) for the past five years.

• Anderson Brewer, Technician — Sloppy play, revolving quarterbacks down Pack football

On a Saturday night where NC State played three quarterbacks, a mix of errors and a failure to execute led to a 31-13 loss to Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew Mckay started the game under center for the Wolfpack, but after three drives that amounted to 32 total yards, Mckay was replaced by fellow redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman.

Hockman’s presence on the field was able to give the Wolfpack offense somewhat of a spark, as Hockman’s first drive resulted in a field goal — NC State’s first points of the game.

It was a sort of homecoming for Hockman, as he originally began his career at Florida State under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher. After Fisher left for Texas A&M, Hockman transferred to NC State to continue his collegiate career. Unfortunately for Hockman and NC State, his return to FSU was not pleasant.







