What they're saying about NC State's loss at Florida State
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 29.
What they're saying
• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: NC State searching for hope
There’s probably not much hope going around NC State's football fans, and that’s understandable. Saturday’s performance in Tallahassee, Fla., amplified loud and clear the problems on an offense that is going through the major growing pains of replacing so much NFL talent from last year’s squad.
That’s most glaring at quarterback, where redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman is apparently getting his chance after another slow start from redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay. Hockman had his moments, and also had his issues. He got away with about three interceptions that FSU did not take advantage of, among other things.
• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — Loss to Florida State leaves NC State in a quarterback quandary it had hoped to avoid
Dave Doeren made one quarterback change by choice on Saturday night. He made another that wasn’t.
After getting to see all three of his options in a 31-13 loss at Florida State, the N.C. State coach has 12 days figure out a new plan.
No big deal. It’s possible only the next three years depend on it. If it wasn’t clear with the West Virginia loss, it was by the end of the third quarter on Saturday: this is a rebuilding year for N.C. State (3-2, 0-1 ACC).
The No. 1 priority for Doeren this season is to find the right quarterback and be set at the most important position going forward. Doeren has had the luxury of being able to give the ball to two different NFL quarterbacks (Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Finley) for the past five years.
• Anderson Brewer, Technician — Sloppy play, revolving quarterbacks down Pack football
On a Saturday night where NC State played three quarterbacks, a mix of errors and a failure to execute led to a 31-13 loss to Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew Mckay started the game under center for the Wolfpack, but after three drives that amounted to 32 total yards, Mckay was replaced by fellow redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman.
Hockman’s presence on the field was able to give the Wolfpack offense somewhat of a spark, as Hockman’s first drive resulted in a field goal — NC State’s first points of the game.
It was a sort of homecoming for Hockman, as he originally began his career at Florida State under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher. After Fisher left for Texas A&M, Hockman transferred to NC State to continue his collegiate career. Unfortunately for Hockman and NC State, his return to FSU was not pleasant.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State searching for hope
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: FSU 31, NC State 13
• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Dave Doeren’s postgame press conference
• Associated Press — NC State struggles to find offensive rhythm in 31-13 loss
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State falls in ACC opener at Florida State
• Raleigh News and Observer — Loss to Florida State leaves NC State in a quarterback quandary it had hoped to avoid
• Technician — Sloppy play, revolving quarterbacks down Pack football
• Technician — Pack softball shuts out Louisburg 17-0 in first fall match
• GoPack.com — Pack drops ACC opener at Florida State
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer wraps up four-game road swing Sunday
Tweets of the day
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Head Coach Kevin Keatts, his Coaches, his Staff and Players, and the entire Wolfpack for hosting my mom and me this weekend!— 🅚🅔🅞🅝 🅐🅜🅑🅡🅞🅢🅔 (@KeonAmbrose) September 29, 2019
We truly enjoyed ourselves!#gowolfpack 🐺 #NotCommitted pic.twitter.com/MhJVNNF7zF
After @BaileyHockman took this hit he then got up and threw a TD. pic.twitter.com/B09vLMl9Ox— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) September 29, 2019
Thank you to all the schools that showed interest in me. I will be committing after basketball season #stayonthegrind #offers #basketball #focus #favored #humble #lol #themarathoncontinues pic.twitter.com/fDhCrzwyI8— Bigcliff77 (@wizcliff77) September 28, 2019
Nice to see a bunch of FSU players going over to the cart to share a kind word with NC State RB Ricky Person before he's taken back to the locker room. Suffered a pretty bad lower leg injury.— Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) September 29, 2019
Clean x-rays for Ricky Person, so not all bad news tonight— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 29, 2019
Look, Dave Doeren can be stubborn. I get fan frustration with the QB situation. Not to be *this person*, but maybe the coaches really do think that it won't get any better with someone else? Sometimes, you have a down year at QB.— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) September 29, 2019
Brownlow and I talked about after panic room — NC State has been blessed at QB for the most part, but there have been some lean years mixed in. This looks like a lean year. Every school deals with this. https://t.co/xso6p3WNHk— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) September 29, 2019
Coach wasn't ready 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/X4KfESmT4e— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 29, 2019
NC State DT Larrell Murchison came up with the sack for the Wolfpack. @TheJoeMarino told you earlier this summer that you needed to put Murchison on your 2020 NFL Draft radar. https://t.co/KCjfGQsQnT— The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) September 29, 2019
[ICYMI] 2020 @NCStateBaseball season tickets are on sale now!— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) September 29, 2019
Priority order deadline is Tuesday, December 3.
🎟️ | https://t.co/cgDN3Ml44k pic.twitter.com/l9L8jsoBEw
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook