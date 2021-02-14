Here are some the thoughts from those who covered NC State Wolfpack basketball's 69-53 loss to Duke on Saturday afternoon.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Quick hits from NC State's loss to Duke

The overwhelming storyline for this game was the same as the last one, a home loss to Syracuse: too many turnovers. NC State had 13 at halftime before finishing with 18. Against the Orange, the Wolfpack also had 13 turnovers at the break before concluding with 20.

Once again, it was a team-wide issue. Six of the eight primary players in the rotation finished with multiple turnovers, led by freshman guard Cam Hayes' four and senior guard Braxton Beverly's three.

Keatts was blunt after the game, at one point telling reporters any question they may have about the game, he will quickly turn back around to the turnovers. He stated, on multiple occasions, that NC State's ball security "stinks" at the moment.

Conversely, Duke turned it over just 13 times, and the Blue Devils enjoyed a sizable 22-10 edge in points off turnovers.

In the first 13 games of the year, NC State had more points off turnovers than its opponents. In three of the last four it has been opposite, and the negative-12 differential on Saturday was the worst, by five points from its loss at Florida State, of the season for NC State.

• Justin H. Williams, TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: Turnover problems continue in 69-53 loss to Duke

Almost nothing went NC State’s way Saturday afternoon in PNC Arena, but the Pack’s continued turnover problems stuck out the most.

The Wolfpack (8-9, 4-8 ACC) committed 13 first-half turnovers for the second consecutive game, this time resulting in a 69-53 loss to Duke (8-8, 6-6 ACC).

State finished with 18 total turnovers, which the Blue Devils were able to convert into 22 points.

“I told the team after the game, it's going to be hard to win any ACC game down the stretch if our ball security is not very good,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said. “To be honest, we stink right now in that area. Against Syracuse we had 20 turnovers, tonight we had 18, and we don't put ourselves in a great situation to win no matter how hard we play, no matter who has a hot hand. "

“When you look at the first half, we gave it away 13 times, and we dug ourselves such a big hole. Then you're climbing back out of that hole the entire game."

• Chip Alexander, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State's Kevin Keatts: 'We just stink in turning the ball over.'

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems had two high-octane dunks in the first half Saturday against Duke.

After the first, on a fastbreak, the Blue Devils led 11-10.

After the second, on a baseline move by Hellems, the Blue Devils led 33-15.

The period in-between the two dunks was something NCSU coach Kevin Keatts probably could not have imagined before the game at PNC Arena. The Pack’s ballhandling, shaky against Syracuse earlier in the week, was atrocious in the first half of the 69-53 loss to the Blue Devils.

“I think our guys were motivated to play,” Keatts said on the postgame media call. “I think our guys were excited about the opportunity to play. We just stink in turning the ball over. I don’t care how motivated you are, how much energy you come out with, we never gave ourselves a chance to win this game.”

Every dribble and pass seemed an adventure that might not end well for the Wolfpack (8-9, 4-8 ACC) and usually didn’t. The Pack’s Manny Bates, doubled in the lane, also was called for three seconds. Braxton Beverly drove the lane and had the ball slip out of his hands and sail out of bounds.

At one point, the Pack’s Shakeel Moore was trying to make an in-bounds pass from the baseline. Hesitating, he finally launched a long, rushed pass up the sideline in Beverly’s direction that was off-line, Beverly unable to keep the ball from going out of bounds.

By halftime, the Pack had 13 turnovers. N.C. State also had 13 in the first half of the Syracuse game but trailed by one point at the break. Duke made the Pack pay, time after time, rolling up 16 points off turnovers in taking a 39-21 lead.

“When I saw the stat sheet I almost lost my mind,” Keatts said. “Our ball security has to get better.”

• Luke DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer — Duke may or may not be finally trending up, but NC State is spiraling down

Duke may or may not be back. Who knows at this point? Teams go up. Teams go down. Anyone, in this aberrant season, can win by 30 or lose by 30 on any given night. Trying to figure any of this out is a fool’s game.

Maybe Duke’s trajectory is finally tiling upward after three straight losses that were as narrow as they were demoralizing. Only time will tell. This much is certain: N.C. State is spiraling down, and the end can’t come soon enough for the Wolfpack.

In its fifth game without Devon Daniels, N.C. State hasn’t gotten any closer to figuring things out. Kevin Keatts has tried to pivot on the fly to a team that feeds the post but it isn’t working, and it’s not like there are a plethora of other options. Duke won 69-53, and the best thing anyone can say for State is with 18 turnovers it probably should have been worse.

“We stink right now in that area,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said.

Because of the circumstances -- the irregular practice schedules and COVID interruptions, the empty buildings and distanced benches -- we’ve had more than our share of forgettable basketball games this season. It has not been the finest of winters for the product of college basketball, with the obvious caveat that even this is better than nothing for players and fans.

But this game was the apex of the trend: two teams with a foot already in next season, one farther along that curve in a rare down year, the other absent its best player in a once-promising season gone awry. These are not conditions that gestate an instant classic.

The last time Duke won in this building, the building was just as empty at the governor’s behest, only a different governor and for different reasons. In the aftermath of a January 2016 snowstorm that locked down the Triangle, Pat McCrory asked fans to stay home. By and large they did, and Duke won by 10. Saturday, what feels like a million years later, a few dozen parents were allowed in to watch Duke win by 16. Krzyzewski suggested that may even have helped Duke, and freshman big man Mark Williams in particular.

• Steve Wiseman, Raleigh News & Observer — There was no floor slapping from Duke, but the team still ‘played really good defense’

It’s odd enough for the Blue Devils to have a losing record this season while not appearing good enough to make the NCAA tournament. To fix that, Krzyzewski and his staff worked mostly on stopping the other team from scoring.

While there were no patented floor slapping from the Blue Devils, there were plenty of strong defensive stands as they toppled NC State 69-53 at PNC Arena Saturday afternoon.

“We played really good defense today,” Krzyzewski said. “And by working on our defense, we also got to be more physical. And in the first half, our defense was outstanding and we got loose balls. We got scrums. We won some scrums.”

That old-fashioned Duke hard-nosed style of defending forced NC State into 18 turnovers, including 13 in the first half when the Blue Devils took control of the game.

The Wolfpack shot 45.1% during the game while hitting only 2 of 10 3-pointers.

“Our defense really wasn’t good the last two games,” Duke sophomore forward Matthew Hurt said. “We had to switch up the ball screen coverages and it worked out tonight. That’s why coach is so good at this. He makes adjustments.”

• David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer — Duke easily defeats NC State to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive

There's a steep climb separating Duke from a NCAA tournament berth next month.

It'll take some form of perfection: either a seven-game winning streak to end the regular season or an ACC tournament championship to avoid watching the madness of March from home for the first time in 26 years.

The Blue Devils, at least, were able to take the first step of that climb.

Behind Matthew Hurt's 24 points that included six 3-pointers, Duke easily handled NC State 69-53 at PNC Arena Saturday afternoon to halt a three-game losing streak.

Duke (8-8, 6-6), who entered the game below .500 for the first time since 1999, opened a 20-point lead in the first half and cruised to a double-digit win.

The Blue Devils allowed North Carolina and Notre Dame to score over 90 points in their last two losses, but held the Wolfpack to a season-low point total.

"We've been working the last few days on our defense. Pretty much that's all we've been working on," said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who turned 74 on Saturday. "We played really good defense today."

• Tristan Tucker, Technician — Men's basketball turnover issues continue, Blue Devils smack Pack 69-53

“It’s going to be hard to win any ACC game, or any conference game down the stretch, if our ball security is not very good,” said head coach Kevin Keatts. “To be honest with you, we stink right now in that area...Against Syracuse, we had 20 turnovers. Against Duke tonight, we had 18. We don’t put ourselves in a great situation to win, no matter how hard we play and no matter who has the hot hand...we dug ourselves such a big hole. And then you’re climbing back out of that hole the entire game.”

The Blue Devils began to force numerous turnovers for the Pack, as NC State finished the first half with 13 turnovers compared to just nine made field goals. The Wolfpack only had five turnovers in the second half, but the damage from the first half was already done.

“That right there, that’s our problem,” said freshman guard Shakeel Moore. “We’ve just got to tighten up and protect the ball. This is the biggest reason why. That’s 18 times we don’t have a chance to score on the offensive end. So we’ve just got to have more ball security and quit turning the ball over. We need those possessions. Possessions count in this league.”

Duke forward Matthew Hurt had the Pack’s number for the entire game, as he hit 3 after 3 to further bury NC State. The talented forward finished the game with 24 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Other Duke players stood out too, with players like center Mark Williams dominating defensively with 13 points and five blocks, while DJ Steward finished with 12 points and four assists on 62.5% shooting from the floor.

“I thought [Hurt] was tremendous,” Keatts said. “We did have a couple breakdowns where he made shots. But also give him credit. I don’t want to take away from his performance. Because even when we switched out, we switched out to take away from the pick and pop and he would shoot over a shorter guy. We switched out with [redshirt sophomore forward Manny Bates] a couple times, and [Hurt] made shots. He had an incredible day. He’s a good basketball player.”

• Joe Giglio, WRALSportsFan.com — Duke dominates NC State to break three-game losing streak

Duke normally has a tough time at PNC Arena.

Not on Saturday.

The Blue Devils used a hot start from the 3-point line and a throwback defensive effort to throttle NC State 69-53.

Duke (8-8, 6-6 ACC) had lost four of its previous five games at PNC Arena. The Blue Devils used a 17-2 first-half run to take control of the game.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who turned 74 on Saturday, said improvement on defense was the focus of practice leading up to this game.

"I'm proud of my guys," Krzyzewski said. "They really responded to what we practiced."

Duke made five of its first seven 3-pointers and finished 9 of 18. It made 51 percent of its field goals for the game. Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt led a balanced effort by the Devils with 24 points. Freshman forward Mark Williams added a season-high 13 points and five blocks.

"Mark's getting better and better," Krzyzewski said. "He's learning how to play physical."