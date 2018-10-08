Here are some of the thoughts from the national scene about NC State's 5-0 start to the season, including a 2-0 mark in the ACC.

Yahoo! Sports — Winners and Losers: Ranking college football's 11 undefeated teams after Week 6

9. NC State

NC State lost a bunch of talent on both sides of the ball, but with NFL prospect Ryan Finley at quarterback, the Wolfpack has kept pace with Clemson in the ACC Atlantic. Finley threw two picks in Saturday’s win over Boston College, but is up to 1,621 yards and 10 touchdowns on 69.5 percent throwing. Finley and his deep receiving corps (led by Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers) will keep the Wolfpack in games as the season progresses. A trip to Clemson looms in two weeks. The Wolfpack have a bye next weekend.

Yahoo! Sports — 10 takeaways: Is Big 12 locked out of College Football Playoff after Saturday?

Who is the biggest enigma among the major conference undefeated teams? That would be N.C. State. The Wolfpack desperately tried to hand the game to Boston College on Saturday, turning the ball over four times and having a field goal and punt blocked. (The blocked punt led to a BC score late in the game that pulled BC to 28-23, where the game ended.)

So are the Wolfpack good enough to contend in the ACC? Well, we’ll find out in two weeks as they play at Clemson following their bye. N.C. State entered the weekend No. 23 and should be in the top 20 by that marquee game. There’s skepticism surrounding who they’ve beaten – James Madison, Georgia State, Marshall, Virginia and Boston College. (Their game against West Virginia was canceled.)

N.C. State has the ACC’s most established quarterback, as Ryan Finley has modest statistics – 10 touchdowns and three interceptions – but has shown the type of steady game manager who makes pinpoint throws when needed and has drawn significant NFL interest. He threw two interceptions on Saturday, but calmly executed a final drive that helped N.C. State drain the clock, including hitting the fullback on a wheel route to ice the game.

“He’s played well, but he can play better,” NC State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz told Yahoo Sports on Saturday night. “That’s the exciting thing about the second half of the season.”

N.C. State administrators are rightfully skeptical of the Wolfpack, as they scheduled a make-up game with ECU on Dec. 1 that coincides with the ACC championship game. (They can cancel it in the event N.C. State makes the ACC championship.) But for now, State has shown that it can grind out victories, impressive considering the defensive talent they lost to the NFL draft last season.

“It’s hard to win in college football,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve actually been tested in every game.” That will continue in earnest in two weeks.

BleacherReport.com — Winners and Losers from Week 6 of College Football

Winner: NC State Gives Itself an ACC Chance

Clemson has become a powerhouse in the ACC, winning three straight conference titles and entering 2018 as the unquestioned favorite. If any program was going to unseat Dabo Swinney's crew, though, North Carolina [State] figured to have the best chance.

Well, here's your shot, Wolfpack.

Thanks to a 28-23 victory over Boston College, NC State earned its first 5-0 start since 2002 and set up an Oct. 20 showdown with Clemson. Both teams have a bye next weekend.

Since BC is the only other Atlantic Division team with fewer than two ACC losses, the winner of NC State's trip to Clemson will hold a critical tiebreaker and assume the No. 1 spot in the standings.

Rivals.com — Three-Point Stance: Saturday Shine and Shame, Notre Dame

NC State – Boston College was without their star running back AJ Dillon but NC State was still very efficient and Ryan Finley is the best quarterback you’ve never heard of.

Rivals.com — Woody's Weekly Things: Florida, Paul Johnson, NC State, Colorado

Made Me Look Stupid — Jakobi Meyers

NC State’s undefeated season is mentioned above and Meyers is a big reason why. This week he had another big game, catching 10 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Meyers has emerged as one of the Pack’s go-to receivers on the year, with 30 receptions for 319 yards and one touchdown. Meyers was a two-star as a recruit but it’s hard to fault me too much, as he insisted he would play quarterback in college. In fact, Meyers was bound for Kent State as a quarterback until a late offer from the Wolfpack changed his mind. After struggling to crack the depth chart at quarterback he was moved to wide receiver and it’s clear he’s more than outplayed his two-star ranking.

ESPN.com — Week 6 Power Rankings: Upheaval in the top 10

22. NC State

The Wolfpack nearly blew a 28-3 third-quarter lead, committed four turnovers and had two kicks blocked, including a punt that Boston College recovered for a touchdown. But no matter how it looked, they pulled out the win for the program's first 5-0 start since 2002. The common denominator between that team and this one? Dependable quarterback play. Ryan Finley is obviously no Philip Rivers, but he threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns -- as well as two interceptions -- to give NC State just enough cushion against an overmatched defense. He'll need to cut down on those turnovers for the Wolfpack to have a chance at Clemson in two weeks.

CBSSports.com — College Football Power Rankings: After years dormant, superpowers Florida, Texas on the rise

21. NC State

Time to give the Wolfpack their due. After a 28-23 win over Boston College, NC State is Clemson's biggest challenger in the ACC Atlantic. Tigers have as bye week before hosting the Pack.