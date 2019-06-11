News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What's next for Wolfpack football recruiting

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Yg5mf51vscvobl2zvxjz
Macon (Ga.) Westside linebacker Jayland Parker is expected to visit NC State.

After landing five verbal commitments in six days, NC State has 13 pledges and not much more room in the inn for its 2020 class.

Here is a look at some storylines to watch in the aftermath of the hectic weekend.

Finishing the offensive line board

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}