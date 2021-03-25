WATCH: Wes Moore and Elissa Cunane ahead of Sweet Sixteen
NC State's women's basketball team advanced to its third-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance this week, a streak that ties the program record.
The top-seeded Wolfpack defeated 16th-seeded North Carolina A&T 79-58 in the first round and eighth-seeded South Florida 79-67 in the Round of 32 to move on to the regional semifinals.
The Pack will face fourth-seeded Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Head coach Wes Moore and All-American junior center Elissa Cunane answered questions from media members Thursday ahead of the matchup.
Here is the video from Moore and Cunane's availability:
