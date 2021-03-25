NC State's women's basketball team advanced to its third-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance this week, a streak that ties the program record.

The top-seeded Wolfpack defeated 16th-seeded North Carolina A&T 79-58 in the first round and eighth-seeded South Florida 79-67 in the Round of 32 to move on to the regional semifinals.

The Pack will face fourth-seeded Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Head coach Wes Moore and All-American junior center Elissa Cunane answered questions from media members Thursday ahead of the matchup.

Here is the video from Moore and Cunane's availability: