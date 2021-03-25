 WATCH: Wes Moore and Elissa Cunane ahead of Sweet Sixteen
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 12:14:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State's women's basketball team advanced to its third-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance this week, a streak that ties the program record.

The top-seeded Wolfpack defeated 16th-seeded North Carolina A&T 79-58 in the first round and eighth-seeded South Florida 79-67 in the Round of 32 to move on to the regional semifinals.

The Pack will face fourth-seeded Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Head coach Wes Moore and All-American junior center Elissa Cunane answered questions from media members Thursday ahead of the matchup.

Here is the video from Moore and Cunane's availability:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Wes Moore
The NC State women's basketball team won back-to-back ACC Tournament titles for the first time in program history earlier this March. (Sara Davis)

