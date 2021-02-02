WATCH: NC State wide receivers coach Joker Phillips introductory presser
NC State hired Joker Phillips as its new wide receivers to replace George McDonald, who accepted a position with his alma mater Illinois.
Phillips will also be an assistant head coach with the Wolfpack.
Phillips held an introductory virtual press conference Tuesday after his hiring was made official last week.
Here is the video of Phillips' first encounter with the NC State beat media:
