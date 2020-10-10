WATCH: NC State players postgame after 38-21 win at Virginia
NC State advanced to 3-1 with a 38-21 road win over Virginia Saturday.
Junior nose tackle Alim McNeill, sophomore running back Zonovan Knight and sophomore safety Jakeen Harris all answered questions from media members following the win.
Here is the video of all three Saturday:
Junior nose tackle Alim McNeill
Sophomore running back Zonovan Knight
Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris
