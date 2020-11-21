NC State advanced to 6-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season with a 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty Saturday night.

Freshman corner Aydan White, sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight, redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones and redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore all answered questions from media members following the game.

Here is the video of all three Saturday night: