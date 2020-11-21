WATCH: NC State players Liberty postgame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State advanced to 6-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season with a 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty Saturday night.
Freshman corner Aydan White, sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight, redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones and redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore all answered questions from media members following the game.
Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel.
Here is the video of all three Saturday night:
Freshman corner Aydan White
Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight
Redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones
Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook