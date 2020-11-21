 WATCH: NC State players Liberty postgame
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 23:05:27 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: NC State players Liberty postgame

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State advanced to 6-3 (5-3 ACC) on the season with a 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty Saturday night.

Freshman corner Aydan White, sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight, redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones and redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore all answered questions from media members following the game.

Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel.

Here is the video of all three Saturday night:

Freshman corner Aydan White

Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight 

Redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones

Redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}